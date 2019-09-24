Tripura Congress chief resigns over pressure to accomodate corrupt people

Agartala: Accusing the Congress 'High Command' of pressuring him to accomodate "corrupt people", the party's Tripura unit president Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarman has resigned from his post. Debbarman said he put in his papers a few days ago but kept silent as the Congress's central leadership requested him not to make his resignation public before the by-election to Badharghat constituency that was held on Monday.

"I have resigned from all posts of the Congress a few days ago. The party high command had asked me to compromise with a section of state leaders, but I told them it was not possible. "Then they asked me to withdraw the litigation that I have filed for the introduction of NRC (National Register of Citizens) in Tripura, but I did not agree to it, too," Debbarman told PTI over the phone from Delhi.

Debbarman, a scion of the erstwhile royal family of Tripura, also castigated the Congress leadership in a Facebook post. "Woke up today after a long time feeling relaxed. I start this day without having to listen to criminals and liars....not having to listen to 'High Command' on how to accommodate corrupt people in high positions," he wrote. Debbarman said he was also unhappy over the central leadership's plan to appoint Subal Bhowmick as the working president of the Tripura PCC.