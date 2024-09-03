Tripura CM Manik Saha Casts His Vote For Rajya Sabha Election At State Legislative Assembly

Tripura CM Manik Saha | X

Agartala: Chief Minister Manik Saha on Tuesday morning cast his vote for the Rajya Sabha election at the Tripura Legislative Assembly.

Rajib Bhattacharjee, the BJP state president, is contesting on a BJP ticket. CM Saha attended the election today along with other MLAs.

CM Manik Saha Expresses Confidence In The Victory Of Rajib Bhattacharjee

The Chief Minister also expressed confidence in the victory of Rajib Bhattacharjee stating that he is expected to receive all 47 votes from BJP, Tipra Motha, and IPFT members.

"Today is the Rajya Sabha election. BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharjee is the party's candidate. It is certain that we will get 47 votes and our candidate will win. We are waiting for the result. He will raise the issues of Tripura in the Rajya Sabha and work for the development of the state," CM Saha said.

Rajib Bhattacharjee Expresses His Gratitude

Earlier, after filing his nomination, Bhattacharjee thanked PM Narendra Modi, party national president JP Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah for giving him a chance to contest the elections.

Meanwhile, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) Tripura State Committee had decided to field former MLA Sudhan Das for the by-election from Tripura.

Statement Of CPI (M) Secretary Jitendra Chaudhury

Earlier, in a press release, CPI (M) Secretary Jitendra Chaudhury said, that the Communist Party of India (Marxist), Tripura State Committee has decided to field former MLA Sudhan Das (64) to the By-Election of the Council of States (Rajya Sabha) from Tripura.

"Das is one of the members of CPI(M), Tripura State Secretariat, a prominent Dalit leader, General Secretary of Tripura Tapashili Jati Samanyaya Samiti, and was 6 (six) times MLA from Rajnagar (SC) Assembly Constituency, South Tripura," the press release added.

The seat fell vacant following the resignation of Biplab Kumar Deb, who contested from the West Tripura Lok Sabha seat and secured a victory in the 2024 general elections.

The counting for the ongoing polls will also be done on Tuesday. There are two vacant seats in Assam, two in Bihar, one in Haryana, one in MP, two in Maharashtra, one in Rajasthan, one in Tripura, one in Telangana, and one in Odisha.