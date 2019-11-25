Tripura CM Biplab Deb seeks to rehabilitate 35,000 Mizoram tribals

The Tripura Chief Minister has sought central fund to rehabilitate 35,000 tribal refugees as the migrants are averse to return to their homeland unless the central government announces permanent settlement and development package.

The Reang tribal refugees from Mizoram are sheltered in seven camps in northern Tripura for more than 22 years.

"Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb last week wrote a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah to sanction funds to rehabilitate the refugees. On Sunday, Deb also met Shah and discussed the issue," a top CM Secretariat official told IANS on Monday.

The Chief Minister told Shah that of the 5,400 families, comprising 35,000 refugees, 400-500 families could be settled in each sub-division of Tripura, the official said. The official didn't disclose the amount the Chief Minister had sought.