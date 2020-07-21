Tripura CM Biplab Deb says Punjabis, Jats physically strong but have less brains; issues clarification after facing flak

"Many of my integral friends are from this community. If my statement has hurt someone's feelings, I am personally apologetic for that," CM Deb said in another tweet. "I always salute the contribution of Punjabi and Jat communities in the freedom struggle of the country. And, I can never imagine raising questions on the role played by these two communities in advancing India," Kumar added.

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb courted controversy by saying Punjabis and Jats are physically strong but less brainy while Bengalis are known as very intelligent. Every community in India is known with a certain type and character, the BJP leader said while addressing a programme at Agartala Press Club on Sunday. A video clip of the chief minister's statement has gone viral on social media.

"For Bengal or Bengalis, it is said that one should not challenge them when it is regarding intelligence. Bengalis are known as very intelligent and it is their identity," Deb was heard saying in the clip. Whereas, Punjabis and Jats are known for their physical strength, he said.

"When we talk about the people of Punjab, we say he's a Punjabi, a Sardar. They may have less intelligence but are very strong. One can't win them over by strength but with love and affection. A large number of Jats live in Haryana. So what do people say about Jats? Jats are less intelligent but are very healthy. If one challenges a Jat, he will bring a gun from his house," Deb said.

The Congress termed chief minister's remarks "shameful and unfortunate". Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said Deb has insulted the "Sikh brothers" of Punjab and the Jat community of Haryana. "This is the BJP's lowly mindset.Why are Khattar ji and Dushyant Chautala silent? Where are Modi ji and Nadaji? Apologize, take action," Surjewala tweeted.