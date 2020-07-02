India

Tripura board result 2020: TBSE to declare class 10 result at www.tbse.in tomorrow; check here for details

Tripura Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath, on Tuesday, announced that the Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) will declare the results of the Madhyamik (new syllabus) examinations tomorrow on July 3.

The result is likely to be announced by 9 am tomorrow.

The minister said, “The TBSE will declare the results of all pending examinations and will also announce the evaluation process of all pending and canceled examinations in July."

Students can check their results through official websites given by the board in a press release - www.tbse.in, tripura.nic.in, and tbresults.tripura.gov.in.

Steps to check the results:

  • Visit any official website given by the board - www.tbse.in, tripura.nic.in, and tbresults.tripura.gov.in.

  • Select on the link for Class 10 result 2020

  • Enter the required details

  • The result will get displayed on the screen

  • Download the result and take a print out

Students can also check their results by SMS

  • Type TBSE10 <space> registration number followed by the roll number of the candidate

  • Send it to 7738299899

