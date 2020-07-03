Tripura board result 2020 declared - here's how to check it at www.tbse.in

The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) on Friday declared the Class 10 Madhyamik (new syllabus) examinations results.

Students can check their results through official websites given by the board in a press release - www.tbse.in, tripura.nic.in, and tbresults.tripura.gov.in.

Steps to check the results:

Visit any official website given by the board - www.tbse.in, tripura.nic.in, and tbresults.tripura.gov.in.

Select on the link for Class 10 result 2020

Enter the required details

The result will get displayed on the screen

Download the result and take a print out

Students can also check their results by SMS