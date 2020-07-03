Tripura board result 2020 declared - here's how to check it at www.tbse.in

The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) on Friday declared the Class 10 Madhyamik (new syllabus) examinations results.
Students can check their results through official websites given by the board in a press release - www.tbse.in, tripura.nic.in, and tbresults.tripura.gov.in.
Steps to check the results:
Visit any official website given by the board - www.tbse.in, tripura.nic.in, and tbresults.tripura.gov.in.
Select on the link for Class 10 result 2020
Enter the required details
The result will get displayed on the screen
Download the result and take a print out
Students can also check their results by SMS
Type TBSE10 <space> registration number followed by the roll number of the candidate
Send it to 7738299899
