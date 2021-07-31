Tripura board exam result 2021: TBSE announced Class 10, 12 scores on tripuraresults.nic.in and tripurainfo.com.

The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) has declared Class 10 and 12 board examination results today.

Once released on website, students will be able to check their results through official websites given by the board in a press release - www.tbse.in, tripura.nic.in, and tbresults.tripura.gov.in.

Steps to check the results:

Visit any official website given by the board - www.tbse.in, tripura.nic.in, and tbresults.tripura.gov.in.

Select on the link for Class 10 result 2021

Enter the required details

The result will get displayed on the screen

Download the result and take a printout

The 2021 state board examinations were supposed to commence on May 18 but were cancelled amid a raging second wave of COVID-19.