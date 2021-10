In a fresh blow the the BJP, Tripura MLA Ashish Das is set to join the Trinamool Congress. The lawmaker is presently in Kolkata.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Further details awaited.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, October 05, 2021, 01:40 PM IST