Tripura: BJP chief JP Nadda slams Mamata Banerjee-led government for alleged scams, post-poll violence

Tripura: BJP nation president JP Nadda who was on two days visit to Tripura, on Monday slammed the West Bengal government for the alleged scams in Bengal and stated that BJP has become the ‘spokesman’ of the people of Bengal.

While addressing a press conference Nadda said that the people of Bengal have ‘supported’ the saffron camp for which the party’s vote share has increased from three per cent to 38 per cent in Bengal in the last three years.

“The steep increase in BJP's vote share in Bengal is a record of the support by its people. The party can secure a 40 per cent vote share in five years. BJP will continue to raise its voice against corruption and lawlessness in Bengal,” added Nadda.

Slamming the Trinamool Congress government, Nadda mentioned that everyone is aware of the violence that has taken place in Bengal after the 2021 Assembly elections.

The BJP national president also slammed CPI (M) and Congress for allegedly being ‘silent spectators to the corruption of the TMC’.

“BJP is the only political party which will fight against the TMC. Once Bengal used to top in education and culture and now Bengal tops in tops in human trafficking and scams in the education sector,” further added Nadda.

Showing confidence in winning back Tripura, Nadda said that more economic development will be done in Tripura.

“The Central government with help from the World Bank has funded projects worth 1,300 crore rupees to develop connectivity and uplift the life of Tribal people of Tripura. Tripura became the international gateway to Southeast Asian countries in the BJP regime,” further mentioned Nadda.