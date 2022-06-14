Tripura Assembly bypolls: If BJP is a virus, TMC is its vaccine, says Abhishek Banerjee; watch videos

Tripura Assembly bypolls: If BJP is a virus, TMC is its vaccine, says Abhishek Banerjee | Video Screengrab

Tripura: TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee while holding a rally in Tripura ahead of the Assembly bypolls scheduled in four seats on June 23 said that Chief Minister of Tripura was changed in 2022 and the government will change in 2023.

Banerjee also claimed that the TMC can give a bright future to Tripura and the double-engine government was a failure.

“The last time I said Biplab Deb will go and he has gone. A new person has come now. If the boat is not working, no point changing the driver. The double-engine government had failed in Tripura. If BJP is a virus then TMC is its vaccine,” said the TMC MP.

The TMC national secretary also added the name of Tripura in a ‘negative’ way has made it to the list under the BJP government.

“The BJP didn’t develop the state but TMC, if voted to power, all the developmental schemes done by TMC in Bengal will also be implemented in Tripura,” added Banerjee.

Taking potshots at the BJP led Central government, Banerjee said that due to BJP’s political vendetta they are using central agencies against TMC and also that TMC will not ‘bend’ in front of BJP.

“CBI tried to refrain me from coming to Tripura for which on Sunday they sent a letter to quiz my wife. The BJP can do anything using their agencies but TMC won’t be afraid. If BJP has central agencies then TMC has the support of common people. They have quizzed me in the national capital but they could not do anything to me,” claimed the TMC national secretary.

Banerjee also alleged that ‘being afraid’ of TMC, BJP had tried to ‘disrupt’ their rallies on Sunday.

It can be noted that TMC Bengal general secretary and spokesperson Kunal Ghosh on Sunday evening alleged that the TMC workers and leaders were heckled and stones were pelted in TMC's rally.

Slamming the Left Front and Congress, Banerjee said that those two parties don't exist and also that Congress is making people join them in Tripura in return of a ‘meager’ amount.

Banerjee also said that he would visit Tripura again on June 20.