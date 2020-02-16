Tripura all set to start collecting data to prepare NPR

Agartala: As part of the country-wide exercise, the BJP-ruled Tripura is getting ready to collect the necessary data to prepare the National Population Register (NPR), officials said on Saturday.

Tripura Census Department Director Pradip Kumar Chakraborty said that to collect the NPR data in Tripura from May 16 to June 29, training of around 11,000 enumerators would start soon.

"Tripura Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar held a meeting with all concerned on Thursday to finalise the plan to collect information for the NPR. The exercise would be done with the involvement of the district administrations," Chakraborty told IANS.

Many non-BJP ruled states, including Kerala, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh have opposed the NPR expressing apprehensions about the exercise. These states, which apprehend that the NPR is a part of the controversial NRC, however, said they would cooperate with the Census operations but not the NPR.

According to Chakraborty, the purpose of the NPR is to build a complete identity database of every common resident in the country and the database would contain demographic as well as biometric particulars.

"This data would be further updated through the 45-day long (May 16 to June 29) exercise this year. No mystification should be on the NPR exercise," Chakraborty said and appealed to all to cooperate when the enumerators would in the door to door visit.