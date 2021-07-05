Trinamool delegation meets President Ram Nath Kovind, seeks SG Tushar Mehta's removal

A delegation of the Trinamool Congress on Monday met President Ram Nath Kovind here and submitted a memorandum alleging 'impropriety concerning the office of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta' and sought his removal.

After the meeting, Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra said, "We ask for the immediate removal of the SG on the grounds of gross misconduct and impropriety."

The party has alleged that Suvendu Adhikari, the Leader of opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, met the SG. "Narada accused enters home of SG (who is also Special PP CBI in Narada case) in vehicle, is checked & waved inside by security guards & exits after 30 mins, They say nothing happened.." Moitra said in a tweet on Sunday.

She alleged that on July 1, the Leader of opposition in West Bengal Assembly met with the Home Minister at his residence and immediately proceeded to the home of the Solicitor-General.

Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, another Trinamool MP alleged that the meeting was a case of conflict of interest and against the rules.

Three Trinamool Congress MPs on Friday had questioned the alleged meeting of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta with Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, who is facing probe in the Narada case and Saradha chit fund scam, and asked the Prime Minister to take necessary action to remove Mehta from the post.

Mehta, however, denied having any meeting with Adhikari, but admitted that the Bengal lawmaker had come to his office-cum-residence unannounced at 3 p.m. on Thursday.

"Since I was already in a pre-scheduled meeting in my chamber, my staff requested him to sit in the waiting room of my office. When my meeting was over, my PPS informed me about his arrival. I requested my PPS to convey to Mr Adhikari my inability to meet him and apologise as he had to wait," he said.

Mehta added that Adhikari then left without insisting on meeting with him. "Question of my meeting with Adhikari therefore did not arise," he had said.