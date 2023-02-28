Trinamool Congress' Twitter account hacked; name, logo changed | Twitter

The official Twitter handle of West Bengal's ruling party, the Trinamool Congress, has been hacked and the display was changed to Yuga Labs on Tuesday. The page features various posts from the company, which have been shared with the videos of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Yuga Labs is a blockchain technology company based in the United States which specialises in cryptocurrency, digital media, NFTs and digital collectables.

“Food is a symbol of UNITY, COMMUNITY, and IDENTITY. Under the Anchal'e Ek Din initiative, in order to foster unity and discuss the different concerns facing the people, our leaders shared a hearty lunch with the locals and community influencers," a tweet made by hackers read.

Last year, the official Twitter account of YSR Congress was hacked and the handle began promoting cryptocurrency. The party's bio description was changed to 'NFT millionaire' and display photo too was changed.