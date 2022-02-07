Trinamool Congress to end ties with Prashant Kishor's I-PAC in West Bengal, Tripura, Meghalaya: Report

Kolkata: The ruling party in West Bengal Trinamool Congress (TMC) is moving ahead to sever its ties with Prashant Kishor's Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC), a report by Anandabazar Patrika said.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee herself has taken up the matter amid widespread protests across West Bengal over candidates' list for civic polls.

According to the report, Prashant Kishor texted Mamata Banerjee saying I-PAC doesn't want to work with TMC in Bengal, Tripura, Meghalaya, two days ago. In reply, Banerjee wrote, "Thank You".

Among others, state ministers were not happy with I-PAC's influence over government departments.

Earlier in December last year, reports of rift between the two emerged, though the TMC dismissed reports of a difference of opinion between the party and I-PAC.

"There is absolutely NO MERIT in the hugely speculative and unsubstantiated reporting regarding the difference of opinion or working relationship between TMC and I-PAC," TMC had said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, Trinamool MP Derek O'Brien had said the TMC and Prashant Kishor's I-PAC are not the same. The Rajya Sabha MP said, "I-PAC has a mandate from TMC to do certain things. We are a political party and I-PAC is a political collaborator. I don’t think there is any conflict there."

"TMC is the first political party who have hired I-PAC for five years and they have certain deliverables to do. I-PAC has reach-out on the ground, communication and social media. All this is evaluated by the national working committee chaired by (West Bengal Chief Minister) Mamata Banerjee," Derek added.

Published on: Monday, February 07, 2022, 10:09 AM IST