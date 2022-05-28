Trinamool Congress national spokesperson Saket Gokhale files complaint against Nupur Sharma

Saket Gokhale | Twitter

National spokesperson of the All India Trinamool Congress, Saket Gokhale, took to Twitter to share the image of a complaint he has filed with Chanakyapuri PS of the Delhi Police against BJP national spokesperson Nupur Sharma following the inflammatory remarks she made on a prime time debate on Friday.

"Clear attempt to incite communal disharmony & she must be arrested," he tweeted, also sharing an image of the complaint.

Complaint has been filed with Chanakyapuri PS of @DelhiPolice against BJP's @NupurSharmaBJP for making extremely inflammatory & false comments on Holy Quran & Prophet Mohammed (PBUH) during a show on @TimesNow.



During the debate, Sharma had made defamatory comments about Islam and the Prophet.

