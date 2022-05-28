e-Paper Get App

Trinamool Congress national spokesperson Saket Gokhale files complaint against Nupur Sharma

The complaint comes following Sharma's inflammatory statements about Islam on a prime time debate

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, May 28, 2022, 11:40 AM IST
article-image
Saket Gokhale | Twitter

National spokesperson of the All India Trinamool Congress, Saket Gokhale, took to Twitter to share the image of a complaint he has filed with Chanakyapuri PS of the Delhi Police against BJP national spokesperson Nupur Sharma following the inflammatory remarks she made on a prime time debate on Friday.

"Clear attempt to incite communal disharmony & she must be arrested," he tweeted, also sharing an image of the complaint.

During the debate, Sharma had made defamatory comments about Islam and the Prophet.

Read Also
BJP national spokesperson Nupur Sharma informs Delhi Police about receiving rape and death threats
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndiaTrinamool Congress national spokesperson Saket Gokhale files complaint against Nupur Sharma

RECENT STORIES

COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 16.66 crore

COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 16.66 crore

This is different Virat Kohli, one who has made more mistakes in one season than his entire career:...

This is different Virat Kohli, one who has made more mistakes in one season than his entire career:...

Mumbai: Latest Updates - Ola driver arrested for molesting 15-year-old girl in Goregaon

Mumbai: Latest Updates - Ola driver arrested for molesting 15-year-old girl in Goregaon

PM Modi inaugurates Matushri KDP Multispeciality Hospital in Rajkot

PM Modi inaugurates Matushri KDP Multispeciality Hospital in Rajkot

Mumbai Weather: Cloudy skies, light rains in city; watch video

Mumbai Weather: Cloudy skies, light rains in city; watch video