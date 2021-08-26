Trinamool Congress MPs meet ECI, urge for immediate bypoll in seven constituencies in West Bengal

New Delhi: Five TMC MPs including Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, Saugata Roy, Sajda Ahmed, Jawhar Sircar and Mahua Moitra on Thursday met Election Commission of India and submitted a detailed covid report of the seven constituencies which will go for bypoll.

Addressing a press conference Saugata Roy said that the TMC delegation had met one of the election commissioners Rajiv Kumar and submitted a detailed report on covid situation of West Bengal especially the seven constituencies that will go for bypolls.

“The situation is favorable for the bypoll for which we had once again urged the election commission to hold the bypoll at the earliest. It has been said that in October-November there is a possibility that the third wave of the pandemic will hit the country for which we want the election to get over before that,” said Saugata.

Sukhendu Sekhar said that Election Commission is also in favor of holding the poll soon.

Notably, election of Murshidabad’s Jangipur and Samshergunj was cancelled earlier due to the death of the candidates by being affected by Covid. Later, due to the second wave of Covid along with two Assembly seats five more Assembly seats were attached. Dinhata, Khardaha, Shantipur, Gosaba and Bhawanipore seat will also go for bypolls.

It can be recalled that last month Chief Electoral Officer Aariz Aftab in a letter of five district election officers including Kolkata, North and South 24 Parganas, Nadia and Cooch Behar had asked them to conduct a first level checking of all the EVM and VVPAT machines.

Meanwhile, West Bengal BJP Chief Dilip Ghosh said that just to lose the post the TMC Supremo is going all out to conduct the bypoll.

“On one side TMC supremo is saying pandemic situation is better in West Bengal and on the other side the BJP leaders and cadres gets arrested under pandemic act. Bangla Nijer Meye ke chayeni (Bengal did not want its daughter) and by unfair means didi had become the Chief Minister of Bengal,” said Ghosh.

It is pertinent to mention that ‘Bangla Nijer Meye ke chaye’ (Bengal wants its daughter) was one of the poll campaign of TMC during the recently concluded Assembly election and became hugely popular campaign after ‘Khela Hobe’ (Game is on).

Meanwhile, earlier this month the TMC had started their bypoll campaign in Bhawanipore constituency where Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will contest the poll as she had lost to Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari by 1956 votes from the Nandigram constituency.

The new campaign again invoking the Bengali sentiment is ‘Unnayan ghore ghore, ghorer meye Bhawanipore e’ (Development in every household, daughter of the state is in Bhawanipore).

ALSO READ West Bengal: CM Mamata Banerjee to meet principals of 5 medical colleges

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday,August 26, 2021, 10:38 PM IST