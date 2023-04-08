 'Tribals who joined BJP forced to do Dandavat Parikrama, rejoin TMC', WB BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar alleges, shares video
"I appeal to all people of the tribal community across the nation to protest against the party as they are anti-tribal," Majumdar said.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, April 08, 2023, 09:48 AM IST
'Tribals who joined BJP forced to do Dandavat Parikrama', WB BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar alleges, shares video | ANI

West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar has alleged that members of the tribal community who had joined the BJP from TMC were forced to return to the party.

They were also punished by being made to do 'Dandavat Parikrama,' he stated.

TMC anti-tribal

"TMC has time and again insulted tribal people. This takes it even higher. This is highly condemnable. We firmly stand with our karyakartas and will do everything to protect them," he said.

"TMC did everything to insult them (Tribal community). I appeal to all people of the tribal community across the nation to protest against the party as they are anti-tribal," he added.

