'Trend clearly shows people of Bhabanipur voted for TMC': Poll analyst Shubhomoy Ghosh on Mamata Banerjee's sweeping bypoll win

Kolkata: Bhabanipur which is the house of several communities (49% non-Bengalis) including Punjabi, Gujarati, Marwari, Bihari apart from Bengali have voted for the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

After winning the poll even Mamata claimed that ward 72 and 77 of Bhabanipur constituency where BJP took a lead in the recently concluded Assembly poll have also voted for the Trinamool Congress in the bypoll.

“There are 49 percent non-Bengali voters in Bhabanipur and everyone in every ward has voted for TMC,” claimed Mamata.

According to poll analyst Shubhomoy Ghosh the trend of bypoll is normally in favor of the ruling party.

“Bhabanipur has a diverse population and the voting trend has shown that people of all religions and languages have voted for the TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee. Those who didn’t want to vote didn’t turn up as everyone knew that Mamata Banerjee is a strong contender,” claimed the poll analyst.

The poll analyst also added that the vote margin of BJP despite Priyanka being a new face is worth ‘praising’.

“Bhabanipur is a strong bastion of TMC and despite that people have shown their allegiance towards BJP. If the breakups are seen then it will reveal that even the Bengalis might have voted for Priyanka,” said the analyst.

Meanwhile, not just Bhabanipur, TMC has also won the Assembly polls of Samserganj and Jangipur.

It is pertinent to mention that despite losing Zaidur Rahman of the Congress have secured 70038 votes pushing BJP to be a distant third with just 10000 votes.

Meanwhile, Mamata Banerjee had announced candidates for the rest of the four constituencies waiting for bypoll on October 30.

“From Khardah Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay, from Gosaba Subrata Mondal, from Dinhata Udayan Guha and from Shantipur Brajakishore Goswami will be contesting,” said Mamata.

