'Tremendous source of strength': Nobel laureate Amartya Sen thanks Mamata for backing him in Visva-Bharati 'illegal land grab' case

Nobel laureate Amartya Sen On Monday thanked West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for offering her support to him in connection with the case on 'illegal land encroachment' on the premises of the Visva-Bharati university in Shantiniketan.

Visva Bharati, a central university, had said that Sen's family was in "illegal" possession of the land on the campus.

The noted economist has accused the Visva Bharati vice chancellor of acting at the behest of the Centre "with its growing control over Bengal".

The 87-year-old, in his letter to the TMC supremo, said that he was "very happy" and "touched" to get Mamata's "wonderfully supportive letter".

"I am not only most touched, but also very resassured that despite the busy life you have to lead, you can find time for reassuring people under attack. Your strong voice, along with your full understanding of what is going on, is, for me, a tremendous source of strength," wrote the Nobel laureate in his letter to the West Bengal Chief Minister.

Sen continued, "May I send you my deep appreciation of the warmth of your extremely kind letter. I also take the liberty of conveying to you my thanks as well as my personal affection and admiration."