'Tremendous pressure from public to begin international flights’: Junior aviation minister VK Singh amid concerns over Omicron variant

New Delhi: Junior Aviation Minister Gen (retired) VK Singh on Monday said that there was “tremendous pressure from the public” to resume international scheduled flights. The Civil Aviation Ministry had recently announced to resume international scheduled flights on December 15 after a gap of over two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We have tremendous pressure from the public to start international scheduled flights. We are taking all protocols and cautions. Anybody coming from outside, especially tourists, are being screened and tested at the airport. Only after checking the results, they are being allowed to go,” Singh said.

Days after the government decided to resume scheduled international flights, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wrote a letter urging to suspend the international flights due to the emergence of a new strain of coronavirus. When asked whether the government has taken an early decision on resuming international flight, Singh replied, “No early decision has been taken to resume scheduled international flight. We were under tremendous pressure for the last two months. With due precautions we have planned to open international flights and still have to ensure that protocols are followed to protect people from the new strain.”

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, November 29, 2021, 11:09 PM IST