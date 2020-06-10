Trees uprooted, vehicles damaged, windows broken as rainstorm hit Delhi, Noida

Heavy rainstorm lashed Delhi, Noida and Greater Noida on Wednesday evening, uprooting trees, damaging vehicles, breaking windows, bringing down billboards. The billboards blocked key roads, including some between the city and the national capital. Traffic snarls were reported on the Delhi-Noida-Direct (DND) Highway as well as on the Kalindi Kunj Road from here due to trees and billboards falling on the roads, while similar scenes were witnessed along routes to Greater Noida.

"Traffic has been disrupted due to felling of trees on the Kalindi Kunj road going from Delhi to Noida, Please be patient. Use an alternate route," the Gautam Buddh Nagar traffic police tweeted.

A hoarding fell on the road in Sector 20 police station area due to the heavy storm which disrupted traffic movement, a police official said.

"A road signage had fallen on the Yamuna Expressway during the storm. This has been removed and the traffic is moving smoothly on the Expressway," tweeted official account of NOIDA Authority.