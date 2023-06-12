Tree-Surveillance Tactics: UP Police Deploys Unique Strategy to Thwart Looters on Yamuna Expressway

Policeman perched on a tree to keep a vigil on the Yamuna expressway. | Twitter

In the heart of Uttar Pradesh, the Yamuna expressway has become a source of anxiety for unsuspecting travelers due to a recent surge in robberies. In response to two audacious incidents that shocked the community, the Mathura police have swiftly taken action to restore a sense of security on the expressway.

Police's unique strategy

Police officers in plain clothes have strategically positioned themselves on trees along the expressway, ever watchful for any further attempts at robbery.

Intensive inspection drives have been conducted, and commuters have been alerted through the toll plaza loudspeakers, urging them not to halt their vehicles in the middle of this high-speed roadway.

The background:

On May 29, a Delhi-based engineer, accompanied by his wife and driver, fell prey to a heinous crime as the perpetrators made off with their cash and valuable jewelry.

Merely a few days later, another innocent family, who happened to be grocery dealers, were subjected to darkness as miscreants pelted stones to halt their vehicles before committing their nefarious act.

Over 100 policemen deployed

In response to the recent robberies and an incident where a woman was injured by a stone thrown, over 100 policemen have been deployed in the Mathura district. They can be observed at regular intervals of 2 kilometers. Clad in plain clothes, these officers are armed with guns and binoculars as they position themselves on trees and in fields adjacent to the expressway.

