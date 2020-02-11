TRB's hall tickets for teacher recruitment test released at trb.tn.nic.in; details inside

The hall tickets for the Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB) have been released on February 10, Monday. The details of the exam centre were also released along with the hall ticket.

The hall tickets will be issued in the next two days and the exams are slated to be conducted on February 15 and 16.

Over 60,000 candidates registered for the exam. To download the hall ticket, candidates can check trb.tn.nic.in the official website of TRB.

A new system had been introduced by the Board after the TNPSC Group IV and Group II-A exams and the candidates had opted for exam centres in Ramanathapuram district as instructed by the brokers. However, now candidates can still opt for their preferred exam centres just like the earlier system.

Here's how you can download the hall ticket;

Step 1: Visit the website at trb.tn.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the admit card link available on the homepage

Step 3: Click on the log in option and end the user ID and password provided

Step 4: An option of dowloading the admit card will appear

Step 5: Click on Download and Save