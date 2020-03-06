'Transport system of Delhi will be a model', says CM Arvind Kejriwal after flagging off 100 low floor air-conditioned CNG buses

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said the transport system here will be made a model as he flagged off 100 low floor air-conditioned CNG buses from the Rajghat Bus Depot. These buses will be added to the cluster buses feet, which till now didn't had any air-conditioned buses.
Speaking about the buses, Kejriwal said this is the first time in the last 10 years that new AC buses were added to the city transport system.
"The transport system of Delhi will be a model. We started working soon after the formation of the new government," said Kejriwal.
Manufactured by JBM Auto Ltd, the buses are equipped with all modern features like Real Time Passenger Information System (PIS) and Panic Buttons for emergency.
The Transport Department will be rolling out a total of 400 such buses in various phases across the city.
JBM Auto Ltd said dedicated pink colour seats have been provisioned for women passengers in these buses.
