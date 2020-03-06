'Transport system of Delhi will be a model', says CM Arvind Kejriwal after flagging off 100 low floor air-conditioned CNG buses

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said the transport system here will be made a model as he flagged off 100 low floor air-conditioned CNG buses from the Rajghat Bus Depot. These buses will be added to the cluster buses feet, which till now didn't had any air-conditioned buses.

Speaking about the buses, Kejriwal said this is the first time in the last 10 years that new AC buses were added to the city transport system.

"The transport system of Delhi will be a model. We started working soon after the formation of the new government," said Kejriwal.