Transgenders will get financial aid for gender change surgery in Rajasthan | ANI

The Rajasthan government has come up with a scheme to give financial aid to transgenders for gender change surgery. The transgenders will get up to Rs 2.50 lakhs for this surgery.

‘If a transgender wants to undergo gender change surgery, the state government will provide financial assistance up to Rs 2.5 lakh. Along with this, the facility of Chief Minister Chiranjeevi Health Insurance Scheme is also available," said Tikaram Julie, the minister for Social Justice and Empowerment.

He said that the government will organize special camps to make identity cards for the identified transgender community persons on the occasion of Transgender Day on November 20. The camps will be organized in all the districts of the state.

"I have instructed the officers to adopt a simplified procedure to make identity cards," said Julie.

As per the census 2011, the transgender population in Rajasthan was 16,500. Thereafter in the joint mapping with the UNDP, it was found to be around 22517 and now it is expected to reach around 75,000.

Rajasthan set up the Rajasthan Transgender Welfare Board in 2016 intending to resolve the problems of the transgender community, setting policies and providing proper advice to the state departments for formulation and operation of new schemes to bring them into the mainstream of society.

Under this board, the state government is running various schemes for the upliftment of the transgender community. The transgenders have been given identity cards, the government is operating old age homes, pension, skill training and 2 per cent reservation in land allotment for residential purposes.