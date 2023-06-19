Trans Persons In Karnataka Demand Free Travel Under Shakti Scheme, Block State Transport Bus; Video Surfaces |

A video circulating on the internet shows two trans persons protesting and criticising the Karnataka government for not providing free travel to the trans community. The protesters can be seen blocking a state transport bus on a busy road, demanding free travel under the government's scheme. Reportedly, they were refused to travel on the bus.

Amitabh Chaudhary, a Twitter User posted the video on his handle and captioned it as, "Shame on Congress govt for stopping Transgenders from FREE BUS TRAVEL in Karnataka." However, the exact location and the time of the incident is not confirmed yet.

Introduction of Shakti Scheme

The Karnataka government recently launched the Shakti scheme, which allows women and transgender individuals to travel for free in buses. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah highlighted that the scheme empowers women to participate in the nation-building process. The scheme bears resemblance to the free travel facility for women introduced by the Delhi government, which received mixed reactions.

Commuting via Shakti Smart Card

To avail the scheme's benefits, individuals must possess the mandatory Shakti Smart Card. Applicants need to fill an online form on the Karnataka Seva Sindhu Portal. Until the smart cards are issued, beneficiaries can present their Aadhar Card, Driving License, Voter Identity Card, or any other photo ID card to travel with a 'zero ticket'. The government has set a three-month deadline for smart card issuance.

Shakti Scheme: Limitations and Costs

The scheme offers free travel only within the state limits and is applicable to women domiciled in Karnataka. It covers Ordinary, Urban Transport, Express, and Regular Transport Buses, but excludes services like AC, AC Sleeper, Non AC Sleeper, or luxury amenities. Additionally, 50% of the seats in these buses will be reserved for men.

Reports suggest that the scheme will cost the Road Transport Corporation (RTC) approximately Rs 337 crore per month and Rs 4,051 crore per year in concessions. It is projected to cause an annual revenue decline of Rs 1,563 crore for KSRTC and Rs 770 crore, Rs 906 crore, and Rs 810 crore for BMTC, NWKRTC, and KKRTC respectively. However, the government assures its commitment to financially support the RTCs.