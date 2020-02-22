Transperson arrested in Bengaluru for holding 'Free Kashmir' placard

Ardra was detained recently in Bengaluru for holding a a 'Free Kashmir' placard at the Town Hall. Ze was arrested and remanded to 14-day judicial custody, the police said.

According to an IANS report the poster had read "Free Kashmir, Free Dalit, Free Muslim, Free Trans and Free Adivasi" in Kannada.

Police said that a suo motu case has been booked against hir under sections 153A and 153B of the IPC.

A Twitter user who said that Ardra was a friend shared posts that claimed that the police had taken them "from medical to magistrate without informing their lawyer".

The user added that Ardra identified as being gender fluid.

The post added that with court closed over the weekend, lawyers were unable to file for bail until Monday.