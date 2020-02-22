Transperson arrested in Bengaluru for holding 'Free Kashmir' placard

Ardra was detained recently in Bengaluru for holding a a 'Free Kashmir' placard at the Town Hall. Ze was arrested and remanded to 14-day judicial custody, the police said.
According to an IANS report the poster had read "Free Kashmir, Free Dalit, Free Muslim, Free Trans and Free Adivasi" in Kannada.
Police said that a suo motu case has been booked against hir under sections 153A and 153B of the IPC.
A Twitter user who said that Ardra was a friend shared posts that claimed that the police had taken them "from medical to magistrate without informing their lawyer".
The user added that Ardra identified as being gender fluid.
The post added that with court closed over the weekend, lawyers were unable to file for bail until Monday.
"This is disturbing, because my friend has chronic illness and are in dire need of medication and vital health care," writes the Twitter user.
In a second post the user highlights the fact that "Ardra is under treatment for rheumatoid arthritis and on medication for various complications resulting".
The incident comes a day after 19-year-old student activist Amulya Leona was booked, arrested and jailed for 14 days remand on Friday for shouting 'Pakistan zindabad' at an anti-CAA rally at Freedom Park in the city centre on Thursday night.
"Ardra and Amulya have been lodged in the same cell in the women's ward of the Parpanna Agrahara jail on the city's southern outskirts for their safety and security, a prison official told IANS.
In this case, ze was spotted with the placard by a group of pro-Hindu activists who were at the venue to stage a protest sit-in against Amulya.
"A patrolling vehicle was rushed to the venue after we received a call from one of the protesters that a young woman was holding a placard with negative slogans written on it in Kannada. We rescued Ardra in time and prevented her from being assaulted by anyone there," Rathod recalled.
It must be mentioned that while there are several reports detailing the incident, both the police as well as several media houses have inadvertently engaged in 'deadnaming' after a fashion. Additionally, the fact that the police identified hir as being a woman and hir subsequent lodging in a women's of a jail remain problematic.
(With inputs from agencies)
