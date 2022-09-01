Trains affected due to non-interlocking work at Bari-Brahman station of northern railway, details inside | Photo: Representative Image

Due to non-interlocking work in connection with the development of a satellite freight terminal at Bari Brahman station of the Firozpur Division of Northern Railway, a few trains will be cancelled, short-terminated/originated, regulated and rescheduled.

According to a press release issued by Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, the details of these trains are as under:

Cancellation of Trains:

1. Train No. 22941 Indore – Udhampur Express of 5th September, 2022.

2. Train No. 22942 Udhampur – Indore Express of 7th September, 2022.

3. Train No. 12919 Dr. Ambedkar Nagar – Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Malwa Express of 10th, 11th and 12th September, 2022.

4. Train No. 12920 Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra – Dr. Ambedkar Nagar Malwa Express of 12th, 13th and 14th September, 2022.

Short Termination of Trains:

1. Train No. 19223 Ahmedabad – Jammu Tawi Express will short terminate at Pathankot from 6th to 12th September, 2022.

2. Train No. 19107 Bhavnagar Terminus – Udhampur Janmabhoomi Express of 11th September, 2022 will short terminate at Jalandhar City.

3. Train No. 19415 Ahmedabad – Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Express of 11th September, 2022 will short terminate at Firozpur Cantt.

Short Origination of Trains:

1. Train No. 19224 Jammu Tawi – Ahmedabad Express will short originate from Pathankot from 7th to 13th September, 2022.

2. Train No. 19108 Udhampur – Bhavnagar Terminus Janmabhoomi Express of 12th September, 2022 will short originate from Jalandhar City.

3. Train No. 19416 Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra – Ahmedabad Express of 13th September, 2022 will short originate from Firozpur Cantt.

Regulation of Trains:

1. Train No. 12471 Bandra Terminus – Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Swaraj Express will be regulated by 60 mins on 11th September, 2022.

2. Train No. 12472 Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra – Bandra Terminus Swaraj Express will be regulated by 60 mins on 7th & 9th September, 2022.

3. Train No. 12920 Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra – Dr. Ambedkar Nagar Malwa Express will be regulated by 85 mins from 7th to 9th September, 2022.

4. Train No. 12474 Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra – Gandhidham Sarvodaya Express will be regulated by 60 mins on 8th September, 2022.

5. Train No. 12476 Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra – Hapa Express will be regulated by 120 mins on 12th September, 2022.

Rescheduling of Trains:

1. Train No. 12471 Bandra Terminus – Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Swaraj Express of 12th September, 2022 has been rescheduled by 2 hrs late ex Bandra Terminus.

2. Train No. 12472 Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra – Bandra Terminus Swaraj Express of 13th September, 2022 has been rescheduled by 04.30 hrs late ex Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra.