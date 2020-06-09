Trainee GoAir pilot suspended over alleged 'hinduphobic' tweet victim of mistaken identity; files complaint with Mumbai Police

The Internet is quick to condemn, and netizens do not always question the things they believe in. Recently, a trainee first officer working with GoAir lost his 'dream job' after he was linked to a Twitter account that had posted an offensive message about goddess Sita.

The now deleted Twitter account had had the same name -- Asif Khan and used a rather lengthy user name, @MohdAsif35534489 -- and had also claimed to be employed by GoAir. This led people to conclude that the Twitter account belonged to the trainee officer.

"I have been getting death threats, abusive hate messages, my mother and sister threatened with rape..." Khan wrote in a later Facebook post.

"I struggled really hard to get this job. Believe it or not but I struggled 6 Yrs to get this respected job in a respected airline and got this job in December last year 2019. My first Dream Job. But suddenly everything came crashing down yesterday with a call," he narrated.

But even as netizens stirred up a tweet storm, calling for a boycott of GoAir and sharing Khan's social media profiles to allege that this was the same person, the story was picked up by the media. The situation got worse for Khan when GoAir took to their Twitter handle to announce that they were looking into the allegation that the @MohdAsif35534489 account was their employee's.