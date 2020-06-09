Trainee GoAir pilot suspended over alleged 'hinduphobic' tweet victim of mistaken identity; files complaint with Mumbai Police

The Internet is quick to condemn, and netizens do not always question the things they believe in. Recently, a trainee first officer working with GoAir lost his 'dream job' after he was linked to a Twitter account that had posted an offensive message about goddess Sita.
The now deleted Twitter account had had the same name -- Asif Khan and used a rather lengthy user name, @MohdAsif35534489 -- and had also claimed to be employed by GoAir. This led people to conclude that the Twitter account belonged to the trainee officer.
"I have been getting death threats, abusive hate messages, my mother and sister threatened with rape..." Khan wrote in a later Facebook post.
"I struggled really hard to get this job. Believe it or not but I struggled 6 Yrs to get this respected job in a respected airline and got this job in December last year 2019. My first Dream Job. But suddenly everything came crashing down yesterday with a call," he narrated.
But even as netizens stirred up a tweet storm, calling for a boycott of GoAir and sharing Khan's social media profiles to allege that this was the same person, the story was picked up by the media. The situation got worse for Khan when GoAir took to their Twitter handle to announce that they were looking into the allegation that the @MohdAsif35534489 account was their employee's.
A few hours later, the airline again took to Twitter to address the issue, stating that they were terminating Khan's employment contract "with immediate effect".
"GoAir has zero tolerance policy and it is mandatory for all GoAir employees to comply with the company's employment rules, regulations and policies, including social media behavior. The airline does not associate itself with personal views expressed by any individual or an employee," the company spokesperson wrote.
It remains unclear as to how exactly the company determined that the account was indeed their employee's.
Around the same time, a media channel named Buzzing Trends ran a video claiming that the two were the same individual and that it was "proven" that GoAir employee Asif Khan had written the offensive tweet.
"In the YouTube video which was put by a channel named 'Buzzing Trends Official' the person tried to blame me for this disgusting act and to prove his point he stole photos of mine from my Facebook account and had put it in his video, but that didn’t prove anything as he had also put the profile of the fake twitter account, the impostor and on comparing the face and both the accounts again it clearly showed that it’s different person and not me," Khan wrote in his Facebook post.
He adds that this was also pointed out by him and his family in the comments section of the video. Later, after realising their error the video was taken down by the organisation. Since then, Buzzing Trends Official has posted an 'apology video'.
"We made a video on #BoycottGoAir and there was incorrect information about Asif Khan. As soon as we realised our mistake, we taken the video down and apologized to their family," reads the description below the video.
As Khan narrates in his Facebook post, upon seeing the allegations he had lodged a complain with the police.
"I immediately went to my local police station to lodge a formal complaint about this matter. I have attached a copy of the same. Also I have sent a formal complaint to the cyber cell as well," he wrote.
Interestingly, enough, following the police complain, GoAir had retracted its original decision. As per a tweet put out by the airline, three days after terminating his contract, the company has changed it to a suspension pending investigation.
An airline spokesperson wrote that GoAir "has not issued any termination letter to Asif Khan, pending this determination, given that the matter is now within the purview and subject to a police investigation".
Note: FPJ's earlier article has been updated to reflect the new developments.
