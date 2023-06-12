Train Accidents In India: 42.86% Of Accidents Attributable To Error In Working By Railway Staff, Says Data

Train accident. Representational Image | @AnkitaA54894462 Twitter

The June 2 Odisha train accident in Balasore district near Bahanaga Bazar Railway station that killed over 280 passengers and injured over 1000 people has turned the spotlight on safety of trains in India. While the primary cause is said to be problem in signalling issue, other factors that caused the tragic accident are looked into by the CBI and railway probe team. However, the Commission of Railway Safety, which publishes yearly reports on the status of rail safety and accidents in India, shared an important detail in its 2021-22 report. According to the report, the percentage of train accidents, attributable to error in working by Railway Staff was 42.86 percent in the year 2021-22 against 59.09 percent in the year 2020-21. (Page 30,31 of the report under the title "4.7 TRAIN ACCIDENTS DUE TO HUMAN ERROR.)

2021-22 report

"The error caused due to human failure, comprising both Railway Staff as well as other than Railway Staff such as road users, passengers, miscreants etc. was responsible for 54.28% of train accidents for the year 2021-22 against 72.72% of train accidents in the year 2020-21," the report further said.

What does 2017-22 data say?

The data available from the year 2017 to 2022 also compares the number of accidents that have taken place in the five years. In the year 2017-18, 79 accidents took place out of which six accidents were serious and three accidents caused passenger fatalities. Out of this, number of fatalities including railway crew and outsiders was 26. In the year 2018-19, 63 accidents took place out of which nine accidents were serious and eight accidents caused passenger fatalities. Out of this, number of fatalities including railway crew and outsiders was 25.

In the year 2019-20, 57 accidents took place out of which 10 accidents were serious but zero accidents caused passenger fatalities. Out of this, number of fatalities including railway crew and outsiders was 12. In the year 2020-21, 22 accidents took place out of which two accidents were serious and zero accidents caused passenger fatalities. Out of this, number of fatalities including railway crew and outsiders was four.

2022-23 data awaited

In the year 2021-22, 35 accidents took place out of which two accidents were serious and two accidents caused passenger fatalities. Out of this, number of fatalities including railway crew and outsiders was 17. The data for 2022-23 is yet to be published.