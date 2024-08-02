Tragic Video: 3 Youths, Minutes Away From Home, Die After Crashing Speeding Bike Into Parked Truck In Telangana’s Sathupalli

X

Two youths and a 12-year-old boy died on the spot after their bike crashed into a parked truck at high speed in Telangana’s Sathupalli on Thursday.

As per reports the deceased have been identified as Shaik Karimulla (12), Maddina Venu (20), and Bethi Suresh (22). At the time of the fatal accident, all three were on their way to the Rama Govindapuram village from Gangaram.

Reports suggest that Shaik Karimulla, a class 6 student at that ZPHS in Gangara, used to go to his home daily on foot. But on the day of the accident, he asked the duo on the bike for a lift on the way back home and died within minutes after getting onto the two-wheeler.

Shaik Karimulla was just 10 minutes away from his home before he decided to ask for a lift.

His body along with the two others was shifted to a local government hospital for a postmortem.

As it stands, police have registered a case on the complaint of the family members and are currently investigating the matter. They are trying to find out why the truck driver had stopped the vehicle on the side of the road.

