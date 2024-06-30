Tragic! Lovers Tie Hands Together & Jump Before Moving Train Over Failed Relationship In UP's Jalaun; Dead Bodies Found Entwined With Each Other

Lovers Tie Hands Together & Jump Before Moving Train Over Failed Relationship In UP's Jalaun | X

Jalaun: In a shocking incident which came to light from Uttar Pradesh's Jalaun, a love story ended tragically when a man and his niece who were in love ended their life by committing suicide on Saturday (June 29). The incident occurred when the uncle eloped his niece and brought her to his house after which his family scolded them.

The lovers tied their hands and jumped in front of a speeding train and died by suicide. Their dead bodies were reportedly found wrapped with each other. When the lovers were about to commit suicide by the train, they tied their hands together with a scarf to stay connected and embraced each other. They died on the spot as the train arrived.

The incident occurred in the Kalpi Kotwali area of Bardoli village in Jalaun district in UP. Manish Kumar (23) and Diksha Gautam (20) from Sushil Nagar in the city area took their lives by jumping in front of a train. They were uncle and niece by relation. Diksha was the daughter of Manish's maternal cousin, which is why she often visited his house.

Earlier, the two often talked about marriage over the phone, but the family disapproved of their relationship. Late in the evening, Manish brought Diksha to his village and expressed their wish to marry her in front of his family. The family, citing societal norms, refused their request and asked them to leave the house.

The next morning, around 5 AM, the two left the house and went to the railway line near Chaunk village in the Kalpi Kotwali area, where they jumped in front of the train. As soon as the family received information about the deaths, there was an uproar in the household.

Upon receiving the information, relatives from both sides reached the scene. The police, after speaking with the families, sent the dead bodies for post-mortem. People said that if the family had allowed their marriage, perhaps their lives could have been saved. The police are investigating the matter.