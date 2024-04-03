Tragic: Kerala Couple, Common Friend Found Dead In Arunachal Pradesh Hotel Room; Family Alleges 'Black Magic'

Representational Image |

Lower Subansiri, Arunachal Pradesh: In a shocking incident that has surfaced from Arunachal Pradesh, a couple from Kerala along with their friend were mysteriously found dead in a hotel in Arunachal Pradesh. Bodies of the three deceased persons were recovered from a room of Hotel Blue Pine in Hapoli in Lower Subansiri district of Arunachal Pradesh. Police have so far confirmed that the couple hailed from Kottayam and their friend was a Thiruvananthapuram resident. The deceased couple has been identified as Naveen and his wife Devi, while the friend has been identified as Arya.

While the cause of death is still being investigated, family members of the deceased couple claim that the the couple died as a result of black magic. Not completely refuting the theory, police have said that they suspect it to be a suicide case and unless the post mortem examination of the bodies is done, it won't be appropriate to jump to assume any claims that are being made. Police said that questioning of all those who were related to the couple and the other deceased is underway and once the cause of death is confirmed by medical experts further clarity is expected to be established in the case.

In a similar case, on 14th March 2024, a woman was found dead at the Adhya Hotel in the Madan Mahal area of Jabalpur, while her alleged boyfriend was found in a critical condition after consuming poision. The couple had reportedly died after consuming poison. According to Jabalpur police, Aakanksha Goswami (21), died on the spot, while Vipin passed away later that night at the hospital while undergoing treatment. The reason behind the double suicide was believed to be a love affair. The family of the young woman had alleged that she was murdered. The deceased young woman hailed from Damoh and had been residing in Jabalpur for three years for educational purposes.