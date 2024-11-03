Tragic! Denied Leaves For Chhath Puja, ASI Shoots Himself In Head In Bihar's Patna | Representational Pic

An Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) took his life by shooting himself in head in Bihar's Patna after he was allegedly denied leaves for chhath puja on Friday November 1. His body was found in in the barracks of the Traffic Operations Office at Ekta Bhawan.

Central SP Sweety Sahrawat, along with a forensic team, arrived at the scene to initiate the investigation.

The deceased ASI has been identified as Ajit Singh, a resident of Badkagaon village in Bihar’s Bhojpur district, under Tarari police station jurisdiction. He was stationed at the police line and was living in shared quarters with several colleagues.

The City SP stated that a detailed inquiry is in progress, examining all possible angles. The body has been sent for a postmortem examination.

When asked if Ajit Singh was distressed over being denied leave, the City SP responded that all aspects are being considered, with the forensic team involved in the investigation. Ajit’s father, Vinod Singh, stated that they had invited him to come home for Diwali, but he couldn't make it. When they asked him to come for Chhath Puja, he replied that he could only visit if granted leave.

Ajit Singh joined Bihar Police in 2007 as a constable and was promoted just four months ago. He is survived by three sons and a daughter. Before being posted in Patna, he was stationed in Bhabhua. His family includes a brother in the army, another who is a local businessman, and a third brother who works as a loco pilot in the railways.