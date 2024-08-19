Tragic! 17-Yr-Old Boy Dies Due To Choking After Eating Rasgulla While Playing Mobile Game In Jharkhand

X

In a tragic incident, a 17-year-old boy died after he ate a piece of rasgulla (sweet) and it got stuck in his throat while he was lying on his bed playing games on his phone at home on Sunday in Jharkhand’s Singhbhum.

As per reports, the boy struggled to breathe for a few minutes after the incident but ultimately he lost his life.

The minor was identified as Amit Singh.

Reports suggest that Singh’s uncle, who returned home after three months of working outside, had brought rasgulla which ultimately took his nephew’s life.

Seeing his nephew struggling to breathe, Singh’s uncle tried his best to take the rasgulla out but he could not.

In the meantime, the minor started puking and fell unconscious. Panicked family members took him to the hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

Case of accidental death registered

After receiving information about the incident, police reached the spot and registered a case of accidental death in the matter. A tragic incident just a day before Raksha Bandhan has left the entire village in mourning.

Singh used to live in the house with his father, mother and younger sister.

13-year-old girl sexually assaulted by boy in Bihar's Bhojpur Ara

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, a 13-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by a boy in Bihar's Bihar's Bhojpur district, police said on Monday.

Following the incident that happened on Sunday night, a large contingent of police was deployed in the village located in the Kishangarh police station area to prevent any disorder as the survivor and the accused belonged to different communities, they said.

In a statement, police said they received a call regarding the incident around 9 pm.

"Senior officers of the local police station immediately reached the spot and took the victim to the district hospital for medical examination. In the meantime, on the basis of the statement given by family members of the victim, police registered a case against a minor of the same village," it said.

Police said they also searched the residence of the accused, who was on the run.

The accused boy's father was called for questioning, they said. The medical report of the survivor was awaited, they added.