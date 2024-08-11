 Tragic! 13-Yr-Old Boy Electrocuted To Death At Cricket Ground In Delhi's Ranhola
The unfortunate event took place at the cricket ground in Kotla Vihar Phase 2. The boy had gone to retrieve a ball when he accidentally came into contact with the electrified pole. Despite being quickly taken to DDU Hospital by a PCR van, the boy was declared dead upon arrival.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Sunday, August 11, 2024, 01:48 PM IST
article-image
Tragic! 13-Yr-Old Boy Electrocuted To Death At Cricket Ground In Delhi's Ranhola | Representational image

Delhi: A tragic incident occurred in outer Delhi's Ranhola area, where a 13-year-old boy lost his life after being electrocuted at a cricket ground. The Delhi Police reported that they received a PCR call around 1:30 pm on Saturday, followed by a notification from Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Hospital indicating that the boy had been electrocuted after touching an iron pole that was carrying an electric wire.

Details On The Incident

According to an India Today report, the unfortunate event took place at the cricket ground in Kotla Vihar Phase 2. The boy had gone to retrieve a ball when he accidentally came into contact with the electrified pole. Despite being quickly taken to DDU Hospital by a PCR van, the boy was declared dead upon arrival.

Case Filed In The Matter

In response to the incident, the police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) under Section 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and have initiated an investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the tragedy.

This incident coincides with heavy to moderate rainfall that hit parts of Delhi-NCR for the second consecutive day, resulting in widespread waterlogging and major traffic disruptions on Saturday. Several areas, including East Delhi, South East Delhi and Central Delhi, reported severe waterlogging, adding to the challenges faced by residents.

Another Electrocution Incident Reported Earlier

This tragic event follows a similar incident three weeks earlier, where a 26-year-old UPSC aspirant, Nilesh Rai, was electrocuted to death in Delhi. Rai, who was preparing for the UPSC exams, met his untimely demise near the Patel Nagar metro station. He was electrocuted after stepping into rainwater that had accumulated on the roadside near the station.

Nilesh lived in a PG in the Patel Nagar area and was reportedly found stuck to an iron gate due to an electric shock. The police received information about the incident on July 22 at around 2:43 pm and upon arrival, they discovered Nilesh's body still attached to the iron gate. He was transported to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead.

