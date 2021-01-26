Tractor Rally Live Updates: Protesting farmers break police barricade at Tikri border

Farmers on Tuesday began their tractor rally from Singhu border towards Delhi as part of the ongoing protest against the new agriculture laws on the occasion of Republic Day today.

They are heading towards Kanjhawala Chowk-Auchandi border-KMP-GT road junction.

A temporary wall has been erected to seal the Karnal bypass to stop the entry of vehicles into the national capital.

Meanwhile, farmers' tractors with tricolour are set to take out rally in protest against the Centre's farm laws from the Chilla border on Delhi-Noida Link road.