Tractor Rally Live Updates: Protesting farmers break police barricade at Tikri border

Farmers on Tuesday began their tractor rally from Singhu border towards Delhi as part of the ongoing protest against the new agriculture laws on the occasion of Republic Day today.
They are heading towards Kanjhawala Chowk-Auchandi border-KMP-GT road junction.
A temporary wall has been erected to seal the Karnal bypass to stop the entry of vehicles into the national capital.
Meanwhile, farmers' tractors with tricolour are set to take out rally in protest against the Centre's farm laws from the Chilla border on Delhi-Noida Link road.
Framers on Tuesday defied restrictions to begin their Republic Day march towards Delhi. The barricades put up by police were broken by tractors participating in the march.
On Sunday, the Delhi Police had said that the farmers’ proposed tractor rally would start after the end of Republic Day celebrations.
Barricades and other security arrangements will be removed and the farmers will enter the national capital. Later, they will return to their destinations after covering a "respectable" distance, police had said.
The Delhi Police has also spoken to their counterparts in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh regarding the arrangements.
Police had said that the tractor rally will be held on January 26 and there will be no disturbance of the Republic Day celebration and security arrangements. The routes will cover over 100 kilometres of distance in the national capital.
The Republic Day parade will start from Vijay Chowk. The wreath laying function at the National War Memorial will take place at 9 am.
