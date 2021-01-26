Tractor Parade: Delhi Police says protesters violated terms set for rally, vandalised public property, injured personnel

On Tuesday (January 26), India witnessed a series of intense clashes at the national capital between protesting farmers and the Delhi police, that even reached the Red Fort.

Wielding sticks and clubs and holding the tricolour and union flags, tens of thousands of farmers atop tractors broke barriers, clashed with police and entered the city from various points to lay siege to the Red Fort and climb the flagpole on Republic Day on Tuesday.

In connection with the events, the Delhi Police has hardened its stance regarding the farmers, noting that the protesters violated conditions agreed for the rally.

"The time and the routes for the tractor rally were finalised after several rounds of meetings. But farmers drove tractors off the routes and before the fixed time, leading to vandalism in which many police personnel were injured," news agency ANI quoted Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava as saying.

The Delhi Police Commissioner highlighted that the farmers' protest at display today led to extensive damage to public property, and left several policemen injured.

"Public properties have also been damaged. I appeal to the protesting farmers not to indulge in violence, maintain peace and return through the designated routes," Shrivastava said.