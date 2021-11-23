'Towards a change': Akhilesh Yadav seals alliance with RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary, discusses seat sharing

Samajwadi Party (SP) and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) sealed their alliance on Tuesday, RLD president Jayant Singh Chaudhary told NDTV.

Chaudhary said a formal announcement will be made soon. "No question of going with BJP," he said.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and Rastriya Lok Dal chief Jayant Chowdhury on Tuesday met in Lucknow to discuss seat-sharing for the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly polls.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Yadav had earlier said that his party's alliance with the Rastriya Lok Dal is final and only sharing of seats is to be discussed.

"Badhte Kadam," Chowdhury said on his official Twitter handle and also posted a photograph with Yadav.

Later in a tweet, the Samajwadi leader said, "Shri Jayant Chowdhury ji ke saath badlav ke ore (With Jayant for change)." When asked Rastriya Lok Dal state president Masood Ahmad said that both the leaders met in the state capital and "there is a discussion on seat sharing".

About the number of seats the RLD will be getting to fight in the polls early next year, Ahmad said it has not been finalised yet.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Yamuna Expressway in Uttar Pradesh likely to be renamed after former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Report

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, November 23, 2021, 06:07 PM IST