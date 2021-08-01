Total vaccination doses cross 47-crore mark

Mumbai: The Union Health Ministry on Sunday said India’s cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed the landmark of 47 crore as 47,02,98,596 vaccine doses have been administered so far.

More than 60 lakh vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

More than 49.49 crore (49,49,89,550) vaccine doses have been provided to states/UTs so far, through all sources and a further 8,04,220 doses are in the pipeline.

On the other hand, the recovery rate stood at 97.36% while 41,831 daily new cases were reported in the last 24 hours. India's active caseload of 4,10,952 presently constitutes 1.30% of total cases. The daily positivity rate of 2.34% is less than 5% for 55 consecutive days.

According to the ministry, the government was committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of Covid-19 vaccination throughout the country especially after the new phase of universalization of Covid-19 vaccination commenced on June 21, 2021.

Out of the people infected since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,08,20,521 have already recovered and 39,258 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours. This constitutes an overall recovery rate of 97.36%.

The health ministry has warned that Kerala, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Assam, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Andhra Pradesh and Manipur continue to report upsurge in Covid-19 cases and positivity. More than 80% of active cases in these states are reported to be in home isolation. There is a need to effectively and strictly monitor these cases so that they are not intermingling and circulating in their neighborhoods, community, village, mohalla, ward and spreading the infection.

The people in home isolation should be effectively monitored in such a manner to ensure that those who require hospitalization are seamlessly transferred for timely clinical treatment. Detailed SOPs covering various facets of effective clinical management of COVID19 patients in hospitals have been earlier shared with the States for prompt shifting and effective hospital management.