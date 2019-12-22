Total Chaos: Yogi govt flunks first major law and order test

Lucknow: Arson and unrest, which gripped Uttar Pradesh on Thursday amid the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests, has not only continued for the third day, but spread to more areas including the industrial city of Kanpur, Amroha and Rampur on Saturday as rioters torched more police posts, vehicles, indulged in stone-pelting and even resorted to gunfire as cops ran for cover in many places.

Over 16 persons have been killed in the last 72 hours in violent clashes and gunfire in Muslim-dominated areas across 20 districts, as per official figures. Maximum deaths were reported in Meerut (5) followed by Bijnor (3).

This includes an eight-year-old, who as per officials, was killed in a stampede in Varanasi when a violent mob was being chased by police personnel. The cause of death for the rest would be known only after a post-mortem on the victims, officials said.

Such is the chaos in the state that over 260 police personnel have also been injured in violence of which 57 had bullet injuries, claims police chief OP Singh, although he continues to maintain that not a single bullet was fired by the force.

The large-scale attack on cops despite presence of heavy police force and Section 144 of CrPC being in force, not only exposes tall claims made by the police officials that “everything is under control”, but also indicates how helpless and clueless the state police are in handling the situation.

The state government, which has been patting it's back for handling of the situation during Ayodhya verdict which was anyway hardly an issue even for Hindu community, has flunked in its first major test on law and order, say observers. A Lucknow University student said, "There is no clarity when things will come under control. When will schools, colleges and universities actually open and when will internet services be restored. Most exams have been cancelled keeping us in confusion."

Even shutdown of educational institutions and internet services hasn't helped contain the unrest.

To wash its hands off its responsibilities, the government has blamed the “Opposition”. Shrikant Sharma, minister and government spokesperson tweeted on Saturday accusing the Samajwadi Party and Congress for “conspiring against the state and inciting Muslims for violence by spreading a false narrative against the CAA”.

The government has also blamed “outsiders” for the violence. Cops apprehended six persons from West Bengal on Saturday evening.

Anshu Awasthi, a Congress spokesperson said, “We haven't seen such massive riots in the state in the last 10 years. This happened even as the government had all inputs about the protests on Thursday and Friday. It was aware of people's anger as Jamia Milia and Aligarh Muslim University had already witnessed violence. Yet, it didn't do anything to arrest known rioters.”

On the police firing controversy, Awasthi said, “There must be a judicial inquiry into this. Police can't probe issue a clean chit to themselves. The government and police - both have miserably failed to control the situation on ground. The chief minister has no time for UP people as he campaigns in other states most of the time for his party.”

Athar Hussain, said, “It is the Mulayam Singh Yadav moment of Yogi government. In 1989 during mobilisation for Ramjanmabhumi movement, Yadav claimed “Parinda par nahi mar sakta” and then his government resorted to firing. The Yogi government was also over confident and believed nobody can dare violate Section 144. Over two lakh people, including Hindus and women, came out on Lucknow roads on 19 December in scattered way which the state failed to handle.”

Vikram Singh, former DGP, Uttar Pradesh pinpointing the problems said, “Absence of advance intelligence, lack of coordination and poor police response system at station house in-charge level, missing anti-riot drills which should have been done monthly, poor surveillance of social media and rumour mongers, questionable training and mindset of cops who clobbered heads instead of using limited force.”

Singh said both cops and people should have been educated about the law and its consequences much in advance. Singh suggests that the government must hold a dialogue, start outreach programmes and sensitise people with the help of peace committees to curb anger and unrest.

Meanwhile, the government claimed it has started recovery of property losses by auctioning the property of rioters. Also, the police arrested over 700 persons with regards to violence including former IPS and Inspector General SR Darapuri and Samajwadi Party MLA Amitabh Bajpayi and former MLA Kamlesh Diwakar who have been booked for inciting violence. The UP police has also taken action on a whopping 14,000 “inciting” social media posts including over 6,000 Twitter posts, 8,000 Facebook posts arresting over 102 persons.

In a related CAA development, as many as 1,100 academicians and research scholars from various universities across India released a statement in support of the amended Citizenship Act. The signatories include Rajya Sabha member Swapan Dasgupta, Shishir Bajoria, Chairman, IIM Shillong, Sunaina Singh, Vice Chancellor, Nalanda University, JNU professor Ainul Hasan, Abhijit Iyer-Mitra, Senior Fellow, Institute of Peace and Conflict Studies and journalist Kanchan Gupta.

Also, BJP, in a meeting chaired by BJP working president Nadda on Saturday announced a mass contact programme in which the party, within the next 10 days, will contact over three crore families and hold over 250 press conferences across the country to inform masses about the new law.