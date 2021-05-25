Top virologist rejects theory treatment ups fungus cases

Mumbai

Maharashtra Medical Education Director Dr Tatyarao Lahane and top virologist Dr Gagandeep Kang differ over whether the mucormycosis or black fungus is related to the variant.

Dr Lahane said that it’s inaccurate to blame Covid treatment for the increase in Mucormycosis cases. It’s the new Covid mutant that is affecting the beta cells in pancreas, resulting in an increase in blood sugar level.

‘’A new variant of the corona is affecting the beta cells in the pancreas. This raises a person's blood sugar level. Therefore, people with diabetes are more likely to develop mucormycosis. This means that the disease is being exacerbated not by the treatment of corona but by the new corona virus. For this, we should try to maintain more cleanliness, said Dr Lahane.

However, Dr Kang, who is member of SC-appointed committee on medical oxygen, argued ‘’I don't think black fungus is related to the variant. It's related to fact that we've many cases, we seem to be using steroids freely and have lot of diabetics which is also risk factor for these cases.’’

She further said that the mortality rate in second wave is set to taper soon. “Death is a lagging indicator. Now that cases have stabilised, deaths to taper off.”

If they don’t, there's an issue with some aspect of our reporting systems,” she noted.