Top stories that dominated headlines today

MUMBAI:

Mumbai: Class 4 pupil stabs tutor

In a shocking incident, a minor boy stabbed his tuition teacher to death at her home in Shivajinagar in Govandi, north-east Mumbai, the police said here on Tuesday.

The incident happened around 8 p.m. on Monday night when the victim, identified as Aayesha A. Husiyae, 30, was giving home tuition to the 12-year-old.

This Dharavi acting school in Mumbai has given artists to Netflix

In a windowless attic in Dharavi in Mumbai, one of Asia's biggest slums, some are looking to become a Bollywood star -- or at least get a bit part.

It is in this studio, accessible via a narrow ladder and rope, that larger-than-life Baburao Ladsaheb offers what a hand-painted sign calls "Five Star Acting Dancing Fighting Classes".

Development should not be at cost of citizens: Aaditya Thackeray

Asserting that development should not be at the cost of citizens and environment, Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray has said his party opposed the Nanar refinery project in Maharashtra as "sons of the soil" were against it.

The proposed Rs 3 lakh crore refinery at Nanar in the state's Ratnagiri district was scrapped earlier this year after the Sena put up a stiff resistance.

Mumbaikars can soon hire bicycles on rental basis to commute in city

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in a bid to control pollution has drafted a policy for the public bike-sharing system (PBS) for Mumbai.

According to the Hindustan Times, the public bike-sharing system (PBS) will allow commuters to hire pedal-powered and electric motor bicycles on a rental basis to cover shorter distances in the city. The BMC is planning to invite interested parties to start a PBS on a pilot basis once the policy is tabled at the upcoming general body meeting. The project would be started at certain locations, before expanding the coverage area.

IMD issues red alert for Mumbai, Thane with forecast of 'heavy to very heavy' rain tomorrow

Mumbaikars brace yourselves for some heavy rain, as the Met department has issued a red alert for Mumbai and Thane for Thursday with a forecast of “heavy to very heavy” rain in the city and suburbs.

According to the Indian Express, For Wednesday, the Met department predicted heavy rain at isolated places for Mumbai. According to the district-wise forecast, there will be an increase in rainfall activity in the interiors of Maharashtra between September 18 and 25. The IMD data says that Mumbai is just 6.3 mm short of surpassing the highest ever September rainfall record. From September 1 to 8.30 am on September 17, Mumbai recorded 913.7 mm rainfall. The all-time record for the month is 920 mm recorded in 1954. The average rainfall for the month is 327.1 mm.

Mumbai Crime: Man arrested for killing auto-rickshaw driver with an umbrella in Bandra

In a shocking incident, an auto-rickshaw driver was killed after a man assaulted him with an umbrella in Bandra. The accused has been arrested by the police.

According to Mid-Day, the incident took place in the first week of September at Jawahar Nagar Pipeline area in Bandra (East). The deceased has been identified as Rakesh Dubey (36). Dubey was found unconscious by passers-by and admitted to V N Desai Hospital on September 3. He died while undergoing treatment. What initially looked like a case of accidental death turned into suspected murder after the victim's family members noticed injuries on the body which could not have been caused due to accident.

MMRCL likely to Mumbai Metro’s commercial complex in Nariman Point: Report

After facing protests over commercially utilising a piece of land in Aarey Colony for Metro 3, the Maharashtra government is now planning to build a commercial complex in Nariman Point.

According to Indian Express, a proposal for the allotment of a 1.81 lakh square feet land near Vidhan Bhavan to the state-run Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL), which is building the 33-km Metro rail route, is in the final stages of approval. The piece of land on which the state government will build a Mumbai Metro's commercial complex had housed offices of political parties and several other government offices for more than three decades.

INDIA:

70 per cent Indians in urban areas find Indian Army trustworthy

Over 70 per cent of Indians in urban areas find the armed forces the most trustworthy profession, while a majority of them are sceptical about politicians, according to a new survey.

Scientists and teachers bagged the second and third places respectively in terms of trustworthiness in professions in India, showed the study by market research firm Ipsos. At least 59 per cent urban Indians rate politicians as the most untrustworthy profession, followed by government ministers (52 per cent) and advertising executives (41 per cent), said the survey titled "Global Trust in Professions".

PM Narendra Modi showed Pak its place by abrogating Article 370, 35A: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi showed Pakistan its place by abrogating Article 370 and 35A.

Shah also said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi should clarify whether he is in favour of the Centre's decision on Article 370. "By abrogating Article 370, Modi ji (Narendra Modi) showed Pakistan its place, and established that Kashmir is an integral part of India," he said here, addressing a public meeting after launching the BJP's 'Johar Jan Ashirwad Yatra'.

Uttar Pradesh cop under fire for posting Tik-Tok videos in uniform

A police constable is under fire for having posted Tik-Tok videos of himself in uniform. Two videos of Sub-Inspector Mohammad Arif, who is posted at the PGI police station in Lucknow, are going viral on the social media.

In the first, the cop is seen dubsmashing the dialogue: "Yeh police station hai, tumhare baap ka ghar nahi. Jab tak baithne ko na kaha jaaye khade raho (This is a police station, not your father's house. Don't sit till you are asked to)."

People deserve to know the truth about Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's death, says Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said that "people deserve to know the truth" about what happened to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose following the air crash in Taiwan.

"On this day in 2015, our Government of #Bangla declassified 64 #NetajiFiles in possession of Kolkata Police and West Bengal Police. What happened to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose after the air crash at Taihoku? People deserve to know the truth," Mamata tweeted.

Ayodhya: SC says parties can go for mediation if they want to

The Supreme Court on Wednesday said the parties involved in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute case were free to settle the matter, through mediation as well, if they so desired. They can place the dispute settlement report before it.

The apex court was referring to a letter written by the Justice F.M. Kalifulla-led three-member mediation panel on Tuesday that sought the court's nod to resume talks in the Ayodhya dispute case.

Rise in fake Twitter accounts of Indian army officers, as India-Pakistan's diplomatic war takes ugly turn

India and Pakistan's diplomatic war on scrapping Jammu and Kashmir's special status has taken an ugly turn over into the cyber world. Which has led to a rise in fake social media accounts of Indian army officers.

A senior officials in the security apparatus told the Hindustan Times, that at least 50 Twitter accounts masquerading as personal handles of senior generals and commanders including Chief of Army Staff General Bipin Rawat, Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Ranbir Singh “highlighting alleged atrocities” in Kashmir were shut down at the request of the security agencies.

IIT Kharagpur researchers generate electricity from wet clothes

Researchers from IIT Kharagpur have developed a unique approach of generating electricity from clothes drying in natural ambience, which is otherwise a part and parcel of daily life, according to the premier institute.

The researchers have utilised tiny channels, so-called nanochannels, in the cellulose-based fabric network traditionally woven, to generate electrical power through guided movement of saline water amidst continuous evaporation. The process is very much analogous to water transport across the parts of a living plant.

Nowhere in world people sent to gas chambers to die: SC on manual scavenging

The Supreme Court on Wednesday expressed serious concern over people dying during manual scavenging and sewage cleaning in India, saying nowhere in the world people are sent to "gas chambers to die". While making scathing observations, the apex court said though more than 70 years have passed since Independence, caste discrimination still persists in the country.

Mob Lynching? Muslim family was attacked by a mob at Aligarh railway station

A Muslim family, travelling from Kannauj to Aligarh for medical treatment, was attacked by a mob at the Aligarh railway station on Wednesday. The injured were admitted to the J.N. Medical College by the GRP personnel.

According to a GRP spokesman, some passengers were travelling to Aligarh in the Mau-Anand Vihar train when a dispute started leading to violence, when they got off the train. According to victims, around 20-25 people attacked them as they got off the train at the Aligarh station on Wednesday. The men belonged to some organisation as they all had the same type of 'gamcha' (scarves) wrapped around their necks and were carrying identical ID cards, they alleged.

WORLD:

China says Kashmir issue may not be a "major topic" during PM Modi-Xi Jinping summit

China said the Kashmir issue may not be a "major topic" of discussion during the planned 2nd informal summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping, notwithstanding the high voltage campaign by its close ally Pakistan over India revoking the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

Tension between India and Pakistan escalated after New Delhi revoked Jammu and Kashmir's special status on August 5. Reacting to India's move on Kashmir, Pakistan downgraded diplomatic ties with New Delhi and expelled the Indian High Commissioner.

Man sentenced to 16 months for vandalising gurdwara in US Washington

A 29-year-old man in the US has been sentenced to 16 months in prison for vandalising a Sikh temple in 2017, according to a media report. Artyom Manukyan's sentence is concurrent with a penalty he faces under a prior arson case, Los Angeles Times reported.

He scrawled two hateful screeds outside the Hollywood Sikh Temple on Vermont Avenue in Los Feliz in August 2107, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

Pakistan urges international community to take note of India's statements on PoK

Pakistan has urged the international community to take note of India's aggressive posturing about taking "physical jurisdiction" of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, warning that such "belligerent" statements have the potential to further escalate tensions and seriously jeopardise peace in the region.

Pakistan's statement came hours after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar asserted that Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) is India's part and one day New Delhi expects to have "physical jurisdiction" over it.

How long atrocities on minorities in Pakistan will continue, asks Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz MP

The deplorable condition of minorities in Pakistan, including abductions, murder, rapes and forced conversions, finally topped the table for discussion for lawmakers at a session of the National Assembly yesterday.

Addressing the National Assembly on Tuesday, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MP Kheal Das Kohistani said: "In the last four months, 25-30 Hindu girls were abducted. They never came back. How long will the atrocities continue? How long will Hindus here have to pick up corpses? How long will our temples keep burning?"

