Top stories of the day -- (Highlights)

MUMBAI:

Conman held for bid to dupe Matoshree staff in name of Aaditya Thackeray

A 19-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly trying to extract money from the staff posted at Matoshree, the Bandra residence of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, for a parcel he falsely claimed was ordered by Aaditya Thackeray.

Matoshree, where the late Sena supremo Bal Thackeray resided, has high security.

Notably, the accused Dheeraj More had succeeded in conning the staff at the bungalow gate on three occasions in the past using the similar modus operandi, a police officer said on Saturday.

All’s not well with the health of Mumbai police

807 policemen, mostly constables, in the 45,000-strong force have died prematurely over the last five and half years (January 2014 to May 2019) while in service owing to various ailments. In a fraction of cases, the causes were unnatural; accidents and suicides in particular.

The figure is considered very high given the fact that on average 150-160 constables have been succumbing to diseases every year against the annual recruitment figure of around 1,400 personnel. However, the actual addition to the force is barely around 300 given the fact another group of 900 retire from service every year.

Fire breaks out on skywalk in Mumbai's Cotton Green

A fire broke out on a skywalk outside Cotton Green railway station in Mumbai, Maharashtra, on Saturday morning. Two fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot to control the fire.

Mumbai Rains: Brace for more rainfall in next 2-3 days

The financial capital of India- Mumbai has observed rainfall in some parts during the last 24 hours. But the intensity of the downpour was not even. According to Skymet, Colaba recorded 6.2 mm while Santa Cruz recorded 41.3 mm of rain.

The weather forecasting has predicted that the region is likely to receive more rainfall in the next two 2-3 days with the temperature oscillating between 24 degree Celsius and 32 degree Celsius.

Inspired by PM Modi’s leadership NCP leader Udayanraje Bhosale joins BJP

Senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Udayanraje Bhosale on Saturday resigned as a Lok Sabha MP and joined the BJP saying he was inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. Earlier on Saturday, Bhosale first met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and submitted his resignation from the Lower House.

He then arrived at the residence of Bharatiya Janata Party and Union Home Minister President Amit Shah, where he formally joined the BJP in the presence of Working President J.P. Nadda, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and several other senior leaders. After joining the BJP, Bhosale said: "I am inspired by the works and leadership of Modi, Shah and the BJP."

Piyush Goyal opens FOBs, Wi-Fi for Mumbai suburban stations

Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday inaugurated facilities for passengers, including 11 foot-overbridges (FOBs) at Mumbai su­b­urban stations and launched increased services of Rajdhani Exp.

At a function at CSMT, Goyal dedicated 11 FOBs at various stations, an escalator and a lift at Parel station, renovated passenger corridor at CSMT platform 14-18, and 2 renovated booking offices at Govandi and Ghatkopar stations.

INDIA:

Maharashtra to unveil Polish memorial

Eighty years ago, thousands of persecuted Polish refugees escaped to India after the outbreak of World War II and made Valivade village near Kolhapur their home. To commemorate this event, a memorial pillar will be unveiled here on Saturday, officials said.

The memorial will be unveiled by Poland’s deputy foreign minister Marcin Przydacz, in the presence of the Polish ambassador to India Adam Burakowski, president of Poles in India Andrzej Chendynski, Maharashtra’s guardian minister for Kolhapur Chandrakant Patil and Rajya Sabha MP Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati, the 13th direct descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Delhi : Hindu Sena blackens Babur Road signboard, demands name change

Babur Road signboard in Bengali Market area here in the national capital was blackened by Hindu Sena workers on Saturday demanding that the name of the road should be changed. The outfit wants the road to be named after some great Indian personality and not a "foreigner" like Babur who attacked India.

Nagaland truck fined Rs 6.53 lakh for seven traffic violations in Odisha

A Nagaland-registered truck was fined a whopping Rs 6.53 lakh for seven traffic violations in Odisha's Sambalpur. But, this was not under the new Motor Vehicles Act.

The fine was imposed on August 10 for flouting traffic rules much before the amended Motor Vehicles Act came into being on September 1. The matter came to light only on Saturday, said sources. Sambalpur Regional Transport Office (RTO) issued the Challan to driver Dillip Karta and truck owner Shailesh Shankar Lal Gupta bearing Registration number - NL 08 D 7079.

Ex-Kolkata police commissioner fails to honour CBI summons; allegedly sends email seeking a month's time

With IPS officer Rajeev Kumar not appearing before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the Saradha scam probe on Saturday, the investigative agency officials held legal consultations to decide their next course of action.

"He did not appear today before CBI... Let's see," a CBI spokesman told IANS when asked what action the agency was contemplating against Kumar.

Hindi Diwas: Use Hindi to realise dreams of Bapu, Patel, says Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday greeted the nation on the occasion of 'Hindi Diwas' and asked citizens to increase the use of the language in their everyday works to realise the dreams of Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

"India is a country of different languages and every language has its own importance but it is very important to have a language of the whole country which should become the identity of India in the world. Today, if one language can do the work of tying the country to the door of unity, then it is the most spoken Hindi language," Shah said in a series of tweets in Hindi.

10,000 paramilitary troops deployed in Assam before NRC release withdrawn

The Centre has withdrawn 10,000 paramilitary personnel deployed in Assam before the publication of the final National Register of Citizens (NRC), officials said on Saturday.

The decision was taken as there has been no violence in Assam ever since the NRC, which validates bona fide Indian citizens of the northeastern state, was published on August 31, they said. The updated final NRC excluded names of 19 lakh applicants.

No attempt to frame a Uniform Civil Code made applicable to all citizens of the country: SC

The Supreme Court on Friday said that the makers of the Constitution had hoped and expected that the state shall endeavour to secure for the citizens a Uniform Civil Code throughout the territory of India, but till date, no action has been taken on this.

Citing the case of Goa, the apex court said: "Muslim men whose marriages are registered in Goa, cannot practice polygamy. Further, even for followers of Islam, there is no provision for a verbal divorce." Making a reference to the Uniform Civil Code, Justice Deepak Gupta, in a judgement, said: "Though Hindu laws were codified in the year 1956, there has been no attempt to frame a Uniform Civil Code applicable to all citizens of the country despite exhortations."

Partition greatest mistake in modern India: Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Friday termed partition as "greatest mistake in modern India" and said that there would be no discussions on Jammu and Kashmir today if the partition has not taken place.

"The greatest mistake in modern India was the partition. Gandhi ji had said that if a partition takes place, it will happen only over his dead body. He was disappointed and left for Bengal on the occasion of the first Independence Day," he said while speaking at a Vishwa Hindi Parishad event here.

WORLD:

Pakistan Army raises white flag at LoC to recover bodies of its Punjabi soldiers killed by Indian Army

Pakistan Army was forced to raise the "white flag" to recover the body of its soldiers killed by Indian Army in a robust retaliation to the ceasefire violations (CFV) by the Pakistani side.

The white flag is meant to signify surrender or seeking truce. Sources in the Army said that on September 10-11, Indian Army troops killed Sepoy Ghulam Rasool in Hajipur sector of Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (POK). Sepoy Rasool hailed from Bahawalnagar, a province in Pakistani Punjab.

9/11 tribute: White House slams backlash over Melania Trump's coat

A White House spokesperson has fired back back after social media users criticized US First Lady Mealnia Trump over a coat she wore in a 9/11 tribute image, because they claimed the stitching on the back of it resembled a plane flying into one of the Twin Towers.

Drone attacks strike major Saudi Aramco facility, oilfield

Drones attacked the world's largest oil processing facility in Saudi Arabia and an oilfield operated by Saudi Aramco early Saturday, the kingdom's Interior Ministry said, sparking a huge fire at a processor crucial to global energy supplies.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attacks in Buqyaq and the Khurais oil field, though Yemen's Houthi rebels previously launched drone assaults deep inside of the kingdom.

Twitter suspends accounts of Raul Castro and state media

Twitter has suspended the accounts of Cuban Communist party leader Raul Castro as well as the major state-run media outlets of the country.

Twitter torpedoed the accounts on Wednesday, just when Cuba's President Miguel Diaz-Canel was addressing the nation on state-run TV about fuel shortage due to US sanctions. In his speech, Diaz-Canel advised citizens about the shortage, what the government was doing to ration services and ensure the smoothest running of the country, as well as best practices for ordinary Cubans to save electricity, Sputnik news agency reported on Thursday.

