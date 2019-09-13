Top stories of the day (Highlights)

MUMBAI:

'Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train fare to be around Rs 3,000'

The fare for the Mumbai- Ahmedabad bullet train would be around Rs 3,000, an official of the National High Speed Rail Corporation Ltd (NHSRCL) said on Thursday.

Of the total 1,380 hectares of land required for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad high speed rail corridor, commonly known as the bullet train project, so far 622 hectares of land, which comes to around 45 per cent, has been acquired, the official said.

Click here to read more

Over 38k Ganpati idols immersed at 129 spots in Mumbai

Over 38,000 idols were immersed at 129 designated spots in Mumbai as Ganpati festivities came to an end on Anant Chaturdashi on Thursday, an official said. Immersions of several big idols, including the popular Lalbaugcha Raja, continued into Friday morning, the official added.

Lalbaugcha Raja was immersed in the sea off Girgaum Chowpatty past 9pm on Friday. The immersions were held in the sea at Girgaum Chowpatty in south Mumbai, Shivaji Park in the central part of the city, Juhu on the western coast, and Aksa, Versova and Marve coasts in the northern part of the metropolis, as well as other water-bodies and artificial ponds.

Click here to read more

NCP leader Supriya Sule harassed by Mumbai cabbie

Nationalist Congress Party MP Supriya Sule has claimed she was harassed by a cab driver at Central Railway's Dadar terminus when she arrived here on Thursday.

Lodging a complaint with the Railway Protection Force (RPF), Sule said that the cabbie, Kuljeet Singh Malhotra, barged into her railway compartment and tried to forcibly tout a taxi service to her.

Click here to read more

Appointment for political gains not correct: Bombay High Court on Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil

The Bombay High Court on Friday refused to quash the appointment of Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil and two others as ministers in the BJP-led Maharashtra government but said such appointments made for political gains was not morally correct.

A division bench of Justices S C Dharmadhikari and G S Patel in its judgment noted that after the Lok Sabha elections held this year, the BJP got majority votes which might have inspired leaders from other political parties to join the party.

Click here to read more

Ganpati immersions: 18 dead across Maharashtra

At least 18 persons drowned in separate incidents during immersion of Ganesh idols across Maharashtra, police said on Friday.

Immersions, which began on Anant Chaturdashi on Thursday, continued into Friday morning in several parts of Mumbai, Pune and Sangli, officials said.

Click here to read more

INDIA:

Odd-even scheme returns to Delhi from November 4

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said the odd-even road rationing scheme will be implemented in Delhi from November 4 to 15.

Kejriwal said the move was aimed at combating high levels of air pollution in winters when crop burning takes place in neighbouring states.

Click here to read more

Mischievous, baseless narrative: Piyush Goyal after his 'Einstein discovered gravity' remark trolled

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday was massively trolled on the Internet with Twitter users having a field day posting memes and jokes on his apparent gaffe at an event here in which he inadvertently attributed the discovery of gravity to Albert Einstein.

The minister was quick to issue a clarification and stated that his remarks were taken out of context, misinterpreted and sought to be presented with "very mischievous and baseless narrative".

Click here to read more

Choosing time of arrest not accused's right: ED to court

Choosing date of arrest could not be the right of an accused, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) told a Delhi court on Thursday while opposing the surrender application filed by former Finance Minister P Chidambaram in a money laundering case relating to INX Media.

"Choosing the date of arrest is not the right of any accused. It's always the right of the probe agency to take a decision in the interest of effective investigation," the ED said in an affidavit filed before the court of Special CBI Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar.

Click here to read more

After 7-hr interrogation, Swami Chinmayanand put under house arrest, ashram sealed

The special investigation team (SIT) probing the Shahjahanpur rape case, has sealed the Divya ashram of the accused BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand.

Chinmayanand, who was interrogated by the SIT on Thursday night for almost seven hours, has been placed under house arrest.

"All the rooms in the ashram have been sealed and only one room has been left open. A heavy deployment of force has been made outside the ashram. Forensic teams are being called in to take evidences from the bedroom of the accused and other rooms," said a police official.

Click here to read more

Woman run over after being hit by AIADMK hoarding

Twenty-three-year-old Subashree working in a software company was run over by a water tanker as she fell down on the road when an illegal life size hoarding put up by a ruling AIADMK functionary fell on her on Thursday.

Even though the Madras High Court had banned hoardings in public places, an AIADMK party official C. Jayagopal had put up the banner at the centre of the busy Pallavaram-Thoraipakkam Radial Road. Subashree was returning home from office when the accident happened.

Click here to read more

Kashmir's new timetable for shopping

In Kashmir shopkeepers have adopted a unique method to protest the abrogation of Article 370. Markets open for a few hours in the morning and then shut down during the day only to reopen briefly in the evenings.

When open, the shops are buzzing with activity and the backstreet stores are choc-a-bloc with customers. "This is a democratic way to register our protest against the revocation of Article 370," said Nisar Ahmad who runs a grocery in Batmaloo area.

Click here to read more

WORLD:

In 80s we trained Mujahedeen with CIA against Soviets, and now they're terrorist: PM Imran Khan

Pakistan should have taken a neutral stance instead of backing America's 'War on Terror' bid against the Soviet rule in Afghanistan, said Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday.

American Marines have been fighting the war against Taliban in Afghanistan since the last two decades.

In an exclusive interview to Russia Today on Thursday, Khan said, "I strongly felt Pakistan should have been neutral because joining these groups turned against us."

Click here to read more

India won't get second consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav: Pakistan

Pakistan on Thursday said that India would not get second consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav, the retired Indian Navy officer who has been sentenced to death by a military court on the basis of extracted confession of "espionage and terrorism" following a closed trial in April 2017.

"There would be no second consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav," said Dr Mohammad Faisal, spokesperson, Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Click here to read more

'Possibility of accidental war with India cannot be ruled out', says Pakistan Foreign Minister

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has refused to rule out the possibility of an 'accidental war' with India over the Kashmir issue.

Qureshi, who had come to attend the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) conference here, expressed apprehension about a sudden war over Kashmir in a conversation with reporters before leaving for his country.

Click here to read more