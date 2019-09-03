Top stories of the day

Mumbai:
Navi Mumbai: 3 CISF personnel among 4 killed in fire at ONGC plant in Uran; 3 injured
At least four people, including three CISF personnel, were killed and three others injured when a major fire broke out in a processing plant of the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai township on Tuesday.
Those injured are also personnel of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), the official said. The mishap, however, had no impact on the oil processing at the unit, the ONGC said, adding that the gas was diverted to its Hazira plant in Gujarat's Surat district. It said the fire broke out in a storm water drainage unit at its Uran plant and was doused within two hours.
Thane: 28 -year-old woman commits suicide after killing her two children
On Sunday evening, a 28 -year-old woman allegedly committed suicide after killing her two children, by hanging them, in Thane. 28 -year-old woman was identified as Seeta Raju Vaviva, who lived in Green Acres II complex building situated on Ghodbandar road, Thane. The two kid was identified as Lax (4) and Rudra (5). When the police arrived at the spot they found the two children’s bodies hanging from the fan in the living room while Seeta's body was found hanging inside the bedroom.
American woman booked after she abuses, assaults burqa-clad 27-year-old Pune doctor
On Monday, a non-cognisable offence was registered against a 43-year-old American woman, who allegedly abused and assaulted a burqa-clad woman in Pune. American woman is mentally disturbed and undergoing treatment. She was booked after the victim, a 27-year-old doctor, registered a complaint against her. The incident took place when the two women were shopping at the Clover Centre market in the Pune cantonment area.
Amit Shah meets Maharashtra BJP leaders, keeps away from ally Shiv Sena
BJP president Amit Shah on Monday held a brief meeting here with Maharashtra party leaders, including Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, but kept away from the ally Shiv Sena. During his Mumbai visit, he also visited the chief minister's official residence 'Varsha' in Malabar Hill area. "Shah's meetings were confined only to state BJP leaders and he also visited the Siddhivinayak temple at Prabhadevi here," a party functionary said. He is also scheduled to visit the Lalbaugcha Raja Ganesh pandal in central Mumbai.
India:
Former Chhattisgarh CM Ajit Jogi's son Amit arrested on charges of cheating and forgery: Police
Former Chhattisgarh chief minister Ajit Jogi's son Amit Jogi, who heads the Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J), was arrested on Tuesday in the state's Bilaspur district on charges of cheating and forgery, police said. The arrest was made following a police complaint lodged against him by Sameera Paikra, the BJP candidate from Marwahi constituency in the 2013 state Assembly polls. Paikra in her complaint said Amit Jogi allegedly submitted wrong information about his birth place while filing his nomination papers for the 2013 polls.
PM Narendra Modi reminisces old times at inauguration of Garvi Gujarat Bhawan
It was a nostalgic moment for Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he recalled his days as the Chief Minister of Gujarat when he saw few people after 12-15 years at the inauguration of Garvi Gujarat Bhawan here on Monday. "I am seeing some of you after 12-15 years. There are faces, which have devoted their lives for Gujarat... Anyone could have cut the ribbon. But I am glad that I got this opportunity as I am able to meet you all," Prime Minister Modi beginning if his speech. The Prime Minister said that he is happy to see the 'culture of completing projects on time developing' in the government agencies.
Day 30: Day-time restrictions eased in most parts of Kashmir Valley, markets shut
Day-time restrictions were eased in most parts of Kashmir on Tuesday but markets remained shut and public transport off the roads for the 30th day since August 5 when the Centre revoked the state's special status. There were no curbs during the day in over 90 per cent of the Valley with the situation being eased in 92 police station areas in view of the improving situation, officials said. However, many private vehicles were on the road, and inter-district cabs as well as auto-rickshaws were plying in some few areas.
IMD issues heavy rainfall alert for Maharashtra, Goa, Odisha
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that isolated places over Odisha, Konkan and Goa will receive heavy rainfall on Tuesday. "Rainfall at isolated places over Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Maharashtra, Gujarat State, Marathawada, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Lakshadweep," the weather forecasting agency stated in its All India Weather Warning Bulletin. The weather forecasting agency has predicted that thunderstorm accompanied by lightning is very likely over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.
First de-orbiting manoeuvre performed for Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft: ISRO
A day after lander 'Vikram' was separated from Chandrayaan-2's orbiter, the ISRO said on Tuesday it has successfully performed the first de-orbiting manoeuvre for the spacecraft. The city-headquartered space agency will perform one more de-orbit manoeuvre on Wednesday, before the powered descent on September 7 for its landing in the south polar region of the moon. "The first de-orbiting manoeuvre for Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft was performed successfully today (September 03, 2019) beginning at 0850 hrs IST as planned, using the onboard propulsion system. The duration of the manoeuvre was 4 seconds," the ISRO said in an update.
Chinmayanand case: Police team visits ashram for questioning BJP leader, returns empty-handed
A local police team, which had gone to former Union minister and BJP leader Chinmayanand's Haridwar ashram to question him in connection with harassment allegations levelled by a woman law student, did not find him there, police said here on Tuesday.
Maharashtra government to set up two resorts in J&K, location yet to be identified
The revocation of Article 370 has paved the way for outsiders to purchase land in the scenic valley of Jammu and Kashmir. The Maharashtra government already has plans to build two resorts: one is Kashmir and other one in Ladakh.
According to report on News18, the Maharashtra Tourism development Corporation (MTDC) is planning to set up two resorts - one in Pahalgam in Kashmir Valley and the other in Leh, Ladakh. These resorts will be built primarily to cater to the tourists undertaking the Amarnath Yatra and visiting the Vaishno Devi shrine.
