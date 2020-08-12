Top Hizbul Mujahideen commander believed to have replaced Riyaz Naikoo killed in Kashmir encounter

Hizbul Mujahideen Commander Azaad Lalhari was on Wednesday killed in an encounter with police officials. The Pulwama based terror-operative was slain in Kamrazipora following an operation launched by the Jammu and Kashmir Police along with the 53 Rashtriya Rifles.

"In the initial firing, two soldiers were injured. One of the injured succumbed to his injuries at the Army's Base Hospital in Srinagar," police said.

Reportedly, police sources say that Lalhari had been the successor of former Chief Commander, Riyaz Naikoo. There had earlier been reports that following Naikoo's death in May the terror outfit had appointed Gazi Haider as its new operation chief in Kashmir. The separatist militant group has claimed responsibility for many an attack in India and seeks the integration of the Jammu and Kashmir region into Pakistan.