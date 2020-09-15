Top 5 takeaways from Rajnath Singh's speech on China in Lok Sabha

3. But while many interpreted Singh's words as being both reassuring and a stern warning to China, his comments did not offer much by way of new information or clarity. The Defence Minister acknowledged the situation, but did not go into any specifics about what the resolution process would involve or what exactly was the ground level situation at present. "In the past too, we've had situations of prolonged stand-offs in border areas with China which were resolved peacefully. Even though situation this year is very different both in terms of scale of troops involved and number of friction points, we remain committed to peaceful resolution," he said on Tuesday.

4. Amid the ongoing border tensions, there have been questions and allegations thrown around by both ordinary citizens and the political leaders representing them. But on Tuesday, Singh's comments were akin to a call for solidarity, as he urged the house to pass a resolution. "I request this house to pass a resolution that we stand shoulder to shoulder with our armed forces who are guarding our borders to safeguard India's sovereignty and integrity," he said.

5. It is unclear what exactly comes next. While Singh noted in the Lok Sabha that "China's violent conduct along LAC is in violation of all existing agreements", Opposition leaders contend that there is not enough clarity. On Tuesday, the Congress MPs staged a walkout from the Lok Sabha demanding discussion on the issue. "Our leader AR Chowdhury wanted to send a message of solidarity with our troops and to send a stern warning to China that they should not test our patience. Unfortunately, the government feels as if only they can speak in support of the army," news agency ANI quoted Gaurav Gogoi, the Deputy Leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha as saying.