FPJ Evening Brief: Delhi police detain 200 people as farmers' tractor rally turned violent; IPL 2021 auction to be held in Chennai on February 18- Check top 5 news updates of January 27, 2021

Here are the top 5 news updates of January 27, 2021:

Delhi Police has detained 200 people in connection with the violence during farmers' tractor rally in the national capital on Tuesday. They will be arrested soon, informed Delhi police today. The Delhi Police has registered 22 FIRs so far in connection with the violence that left over 300 policemen injured, officials said today.

An official said multiple videos and CCTV footage are being scanned to identify farmers involved in the violence on Tuesday and that strict action will be taken against the culprits. Security has been beefed up in several places across the national capital especially at the Red Fort and farmer protest sites, with deployment of additional paramilitary forces following the violence.

Swaraj India chief Yogendra Yadav is among those who have been named in 22 FIRs filed by the Delhi Police, for the violence that broke out in various parts of the national capital during the Repiblic Day farmers' tractor rally on Tuesday. Reportedly, those farmers' union leaders who had met with the Delhi Police and signed a written undertaking assuring nothing 'untoward' will occur are the ones named in the FIR.

This includes Yogendra Yadav, who had earlier taken it upon himself to confirm that the farmers had received formal permission from the police for the 'peaceful' January 26 tractor rally. Also named in the FIR are eight other farmer leaders, including Darshan Pal, Rajinder Singh, Balbir Singh Rajewal, Buta Singh Burjgil & Joginder Singh Ugraha. The FIR also mentions the name of BKU spokesperson Rakesh Tikait.

Expelled AIADMK leader V K Sasikala was released today after serving four years imprisonment in a corruption case at a prison in Bengaluru. The formalities for her release were done at the state-run Victoria Hospital, where she is undergoing treatment for COVID-19 infection, which she had contracted a week ago, along with her sister-in-law J Ilavarasi.

According to hospital sources, prison officials sporting PPE kits completed the formalities inside the COVID-19 ward of the hospital. However, she would remain at the Victoria hospital for another three days as mandated under the COVID-19 protocol, though she is now asymptomatic and her symptoms have reduced.

Amid the outrage against the order of the Bombay High Court ruling requirement of "skin to skin contact" for sexual assault under the POCSO law, the Supreme Court today stayed the orders. The top court has stayed the acquittal of the accused in the sexual abuse case for two weeks, by when the Maharashtra government has been asked to respond.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Sharad Bobade was moved by Attorney General K K Venugopal today. The AG mentioned before the bench the January 19 judgment of the Bombay High Court's Nagpur bench, which held that groping a minor won't amount to sexual assault unless there is a "skin to skin" contact. "This is an unprecedented order. If allowed to stay, it would set a dangerous precedent," the AG said.

The Indian Premier League mini-auction ahead of the 2021 edition of the tournament will be held in Chennai on February 18. Taking to Twitter, the official account of IPL shared the news. "Alert: IPL 2021 Player Auction on 18th February. Venue: Chennai," the tweet read.

A call also needs to be taken on the venue of this year's tournament. While India will be the favoured venue for the cash-rich league, a call will be taken in some time. The domestic competitions being played out could well give the BCCI an idea if they can hold the cash-rich league in India.

