Toolkit case: Shantanu Muluk moves bail plea in Delhi court

Shantanu Muluk, a suspect in the ongoing 'Toolkit' document case related to the farmers' protest, moved a bail plea in a Delhi court on Tuesday.

The court is set to hear Shantanu Muluk's plea tomorrow. Meanwhile, Shantanu Muluk joined co-accused 21-year-old "climate activist" Disha Ravi at the Delhi Police Cyber Cell office in the national capital for further probe in the ongoing case.

A Delhi Court yesterday granted one-day police remand of Disha Ravi to the Delhi Police. Delhi Police had sought five-day remand in yesterday's hearing at Patiala House Court. A Delhi court is also scheduled to pass the order on the bail plea of Disha Ravi today.